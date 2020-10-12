New Infiniti designer makes mark

TOKYO — Infiniti's new global design chief is putting his own stamp on the look of the lineup, starting with a fresh aura for the QX55 and QX60 crossovers arriving next year.

Among the styling changes will be ditching the so-called "crescent cut" kink in the rear pillar.

Taisuke Nakamura, who took over as Infiniti design chief in September 2019, said the upcoming models signal a styling transition for Nissan Motor Co.'s premium brand.

"How to modernize Infiniti is a big task we are taking on," Nakamura said at a recent walk-around of the QX60 Monograph, a close-to-production design study of the next QX60. "This is showing one part of the shift from the current generation to the future generation."