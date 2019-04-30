Mitsubishi banks on '20 Outlander Sport to extend recent gains

OMARI GARDNER

Nate Berg, director of product planning for Mitsubushi Motors North America, describes the new design details on the 2020 Outlander Sport.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The freshened 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, arriving in showrooms in September, is leading the Japanese automaker's next phase in design.

At a press briefing here, Mitsubishi Motors North America CEO Fred Diaz on Tuesday said the subcompact crossover was selected to bear the brand's new design language, in part because of its growing popularity among consumers. It is Mitsubishi's second-best-selling model in the U.S. after the Outlander midsize crossover.

"This Outlander Sport has always been a great seller for Mitsubishi, so we really need to keep that momentum," Diaz said.

The 2020 model, first shown at the Geneva Motor Show in March, has a wider and taller appearance than its predecessor. The exterior features a new grille, rear bumper and LED lamps in the front and rear; the T-shaped rear lights are designed to be more visible to other drivers. To enhance the exterior, 18-inch wheels are standard.

Photo

The interior has more upscale features, including a new 8-inch touch screen and upgraded seating materials.

Mitsubishi declined to say which model will be next to get the brand's new design cues.

The chassis and powertrain are carried over from the 2019 model, and its interior dimensions remain roughly the same. Mitsubishi customers who want an electrified powertrain will have to opt for the larger Outlander sibling for now. However, Diaz said, all of the brand's vehicles will be electrified in some form in the future.

Pricing information was not available, but company representatives said it will be priced near the current model, which starts at $22,040, including shipping.

Last year, U.S. sales of the Outlander Sport rose 18 percent to 39,153. Momentum has slowed in 2019, with U.S. sales of the subcompact crossover down 7.2 percent through March, though deliveries rose 14 percent to 5,309 units last month. The Mitsubishi brand had its overall best month since 2004, when March sales rose 37 percent to 19,599 units. And the brand's U.S. sales are up 18 percent this year.

Diaz attributed Mitsubishi's gains to digital marketing that attracts millennial buyers. "We've shifted away from TV and more into digital marketing to really pinpoint the buyers that we're trying to attract to our brand," he said "And we're going to do more going forward."

