Mitsubishi banks on '20 Outlander Sport to extend recent gains

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The freshened 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, arriving in showrooms in September, is leading the Japanese automaker's next phase in design.

At a press briefing here, Mitsubishi Motors North America CEO Fred Diaz on Tuesday said the subcompact crossover was selected to bear the brand's new design language, in part because of its growing popularity among consumers. It is Mitsubishi's second-best-selling model in the U.S. after the Outlander midsize crossover.

"This Outlander Sport has always been a great seller for Mitsubishi, so we really need to keep that momentum," Diaz said.

The 2020 model, first shown at the Geneva Motor Show in March, has a wider and taller appearance than its predecessor. The exterior features a new grille, rear bumper and LED lamps in the front and rear; the T-shaped rear lights are designed to be more visible to other drivers. To enhance the exterior, 18-inch wheels are standard.