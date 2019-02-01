Mazda3 redesign focused on the human form

Mazda’s Kota Beppu: Mazda3 engineers studied how the body balances when walking.

LOS ANGELES — Major vehicle redesigns usually begin with a review of such hardware as suspension arms, chassis legs, cylinder heads. The remake of the compact Mazda3 sedan and hatchback focused on those items — but also on a detailed study of human arms, legs and heads as well as spines, pelvises and necks.

The engineering goal for the 2019 Mazda3: Create an extremely balanced car that is as natural for humans to drive as it is for them to walk.

During a media presentation here ahead of its March showroom launch, Mazda engineers did not talk so much about the usual redesign metrics of horsepower, torque, stopping distances or 0-to-60. They instead spoke of their exhaustive studies of human bodies and how the car was designed to reduce stress and improve comfort.

The Mazda3 is all about one word, they said: balance.

The redesign started with an in-depth study of how the body maintains balance when walking, said Kota Beppu, Mazda3 program manager. Mazda engineers were particularly interested in preventing unwanted head movement. The goal was to keep the driver's head still and balanced.

To do that, engineers redesigned the Mazda3's body and suspension so that when the car encounters a bump in the road, the shock absorbed by the suspension system is channeled behind the driver.

Engineers also studied the human spine and developed seats that put the driver in the optimum position to maintain balance. The tilting lower seat cushion helps keep the thighs firmly planted in the seat. This keeps the pelvis in an upright position and the spine in its natural S shape, Mazda says.

Photo

Dynamics engineer Masaki Chiba with a model of a spine. Mazda3 seats are made to keep the spine in its natural S shape.

Eyes on the road

Another part of that balance involves keeping the driver's eyes focused on the road. The 8.8-inch infotainment screen has easy-to-read fonts and a simplified menu aimed at reducing scrolling, and it is placed closer to the driver's line of sight. A rotary switch that Mazda calls "the Commander" sits on the center console to control the menu.

Kelvin Hiraishi, Mazda North America director of engineering, said the company benchmarked the Audi A3 as the competitor to exceed.

The silhouette of the Mazda3 remains almost the same as the current generation. But the styling shows a smoother interpretation of Mazda's Kodo design language.

"We tried to create the most gorgeous sedan in any class," Beppu said. "We kept the hood and trunk low. From the sides, it looks like a single, flowing brush stroke."

Small details, such as the one-piece door handles, add a feeling of solidity to the car.

Human engineering

1. The steel chassis components are designed to channel energy away from the driver and to reduce noise.
2. To reduce unwanted noises and rattles, the speakers were moved out of the door panels and into the structure below the A-pillar under the dash.
3. The owner’s manual can be accessed on the infotainment screen.

Refined drive

On a 50-mile test drive, the Mazda3 proved easy to handle, with comfortable, supportive seats; unobstructed front and rear views; and simple-to-manage controls. The car was quiet, took curves at speed with ease and drove smoothly in heavy stop-and-go traffic.

Although the Mazda3 uses conventional electric rack-and-pinion steering and hydraulic four-wheel disc brakes, engineers paid close attention to removing jerkiness in the car's behavior. The brakes initially feel as though they don't have significant bite. But a little extra pressure on the pedal slows the car quickly and smoothly. Mazda calibrated the brake feel to eliminate abruptness that can force passengers to lurch forward.

The power steering also has been fine-tuned to reduce unrefined movements.

The sedan and hatchback go on sale in March. Prices start at $21,895 for the front-wheel-drive sedan and $24,495 for the fwd hatchback; both prices include shipping. Adding all-wheel drive and other premium features pushes prices close to $30,000 for both body styles.

A six-speed manual transmission will be available at launch in certain versions of the hatchback only. Mazda officials have not announced the timing for available engine options, including the Skyactiv-X engine, which blends some of the traits of a diesel engine with a gasoline engine, and the Skyactiv-D, a diesel four-cylinder.

The Mazda3 arrives at a time when car sales are fading. Last year, Mazda sold 64,638 Mazda3s, down 14 percent from 2017 sales of 75,018.

