Mazda3 redesign focused on the human form

LOS ANGELES — Major vehicle redesigns usually begin with a review of such hardware as suspension arms, chassis legs, cylinder heads. The remake of the compact Mazda3 sedan and hatchback focused on those items — but also on a detailed study of human arms, legs and heads as well as spines, pelvises and necks.

The engineering goal for the 2019 Mazda3: Create an extremely balanced car that is as natural for humans to drive as it is for them to walk.

During a media presentation here ahead of its March showroom launch, Mazda engineers did not talk so much about the usual redesign metrics of horsepower, torque, stopping distances or 0-to-60. They instead spoke of their exhaustive studies of human bodies and how the car was designed to reduce stress and improve comfort.

The Mazda3 is all about one word, they said: balance.

The redesign started with an in-depth study of how the body maintains balance when walking, said Kota Beppu, Mazda3 program manager. Mazda engineers were particularly interested in preventing unwanted head movement. The goal was to keep the driver's head still and balanced.

To do that, engineers redesigned the Mazda3's body and suspension so that when the car encounters a bump in the road, the shock absorbed by the suspension system is channeled behind the driver.

Engineers also studied the human spine and developed seats that put the driver in the optimum position to maintain balance. The tilting lower seat cushion helps keep the thighs firmly planted in the seat. This keeps the pelvis in an upright position and the spine in its natural S shape, Mazda says.