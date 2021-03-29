Mazda names Yasutake Tsuchida as N.A. design chief

Tsuchida has 22 years of experience at Mazda's headquarters in Japan

Yasutake Tsuchida

LOS ANGELES — Mazda North American Operations has appointed Yasutake Tsuchida as senior director of design, also overseeing next-generation vehicle planning and brand strategy development.

Tsuchida, whose appointment is effective immediately, replaces Julien Montousse, Mazda said.

Montousse became vice president of design and innovation at the Archer Aviation startup in November 2020 after 12 years in design roles at Mazda North American Operations, according to his LinkedIn page.

Tsuchida has 22 years of experience at Mazda's headquarters in Hiroshima, Japan, and was chief designer of the current generation of the Mazda3 compact car, the company said. Previously, Tsuchida was the chief designer of the Kai concept shown in 2017 and lead designer for the now-discontinued CX-7 crossover in the early 2000s.

"Tsuchida's approach to design focuses on timeless beauty," Mazda said.

"In his designs, he aspires to evoke strong human emotion to give them energy and enthusiasm. His favorite Mazda is the RX-7 and he is an avid surfer."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
BMW's electric-focused architecture is for all
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Hyundai's sweet new approach to interiors
Hyundai's sweet new approach to interiors
BMW's electric-focused architecture is for all
BMW's electric-focused architecture is for all
How Geely's design chief steered his bosses away from copying
How Geely's design chief steered his bosses away from copying
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-29-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive