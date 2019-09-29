Lincoln works to stand out by giving drivers a ‘sanctuary'

The Corsair, on sale now, allowed brand officials to take what they've learned from Lincoln's recent vehicles and refine it in a smaller package.
The MKC's replacement features many touches that have first appeared elsewhere, such as massaging seats, noise-canceling microphones and orchestra chimes, along with some new ideas.
It's the first Lincoln to come with a rear integral bush suspension, which officials say helps smooth out the ride by absorbing road impacts. The noise-dampening dual-wall dash (also found in the 2020 Aviator) is made with sheet-molded composite material with an air gap in between.
"Some of our competitors want you to hear the engine," Jraiche said. "We'd rather you feel the power."
The interior design uses horizontal lines to create a feeling of spaciousness. Designers updated the steering wheel, placing the voice-control button higher to keep the driver from looking down.
It also comes with a 14-speaker Revel Audio sound system. While the speaker brand has been a staple in recent Lincolns, officials said it's tuned specifically for the Corsair.
The second row, which Lincoln says has best-in-class legroom, features segment-first sliding seats, meant to give passengers a more comfortable ride when less cargo space is needed.
"It's all about the experience," Kemal Curic, Lincoln's new design director, told Automotive News. "We're honing it more and more with every vehicle we're doing."