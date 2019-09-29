Lincoln works to stand out by giving drivers a ‘sanctuary'

The Corsair has a dual-wall dashboard to reduce engine noise, while orchestra chimes provide in-vehicle alerts.

CARMEL, Calif. — Lincoln Motor Co., looking to shed the unflattering perception that its vehicles are simply rebadged Fords, has placed a special emphasis on interiors during its latest revival effort.

It started in 2014, when the brand introduced a 30-way massaging seat in the Continental sedan, and has continued through the launch of its latest vehicle, the 2020 Corsair crossover.

The strategy involves more than wrapping the steering wheel in supple leather and adding fine wood inlays on the dash. Brand officials want to create the feeling of a "sanctuary" for the driver and passengers, and that idea has shaped every decision, from replacing jarring in-vehicle alerts with soothing orchestra chimes to reducing engine noise with a dual-wall dash.

"Every touch point within the vehicle has to make you feel like, OK, I can relax in this environment so when I come out of it and go take on the world again, I'm feeling revitalized," Michael Sprague, Lincoln's marketing manager, told Automotive News. "It's a more holistic approach. You can have a really fine quality of materials, but if you don't execute it in an environment with everything else, it's just a really nice seat."

Critics are taking notice. A Lincoln vehicle has landed on the Wards 10 Best Interiors list each of the past three years. When the Navigator won in 2018, judges said its dark red "Destination" Black Label theme felt like "you're swimming in a glass of cabernet."

The sanctuary idea is one of four pillars of the brand's "quiet flight" DNA. Executives settled on that theme this decade as a way to set Lincoln apart from more aggressive German luxury brands and develop what they believed was an underserved niche in the market: a warm, human-centered experience.

"Lincoln wants to own the interior," John Jraiche, the Corsair's chief engineer, said on a media drive last week. "You've got to pick your place and be good at it. That's where we've chosen."

Quiet ride

The Corsair, on sale now, allowed brand officials to take what they've learned from Lincoln's recent vehicles and refine it in a smaller package.

The MKC's replacement features many touches that have first appeared elsewhere, such as massaging seats, noise-canceling microphones and orchestra chimes, along with some new ideas.

It's the first Lincoln to come with a rear integral bush suspension, which officials say helps smooth out the ride by absorbing road impacts. The noise-dampening dual-wall dash (also found in the 2020 Aviator) is made with sheet-molded composite material with an air gap in between.

"Some of our competitors want you to hear the engine," Jraiche said. "We'd rather you feel the power."

The interior design uses horizontal lines to create a feeling of spaciousness. Designers updated the steering wheel, placing the voice-control button higher to keep the driver from looking down.

It also comes with a 14-speaker Revel Audio sound system. While the speaker brand has been a staple in recent Lincolns, officials said it's tuned specifically for the Corsair.

The second row, which Lincoln says has best-in-class legroom, features segment-first sliding seats, meant to give passengers a more comfortable ride when less cargo space is needed.

"It's all about the experience," Kemal Curic, Lincoln's new design director, told Automotive News. "We're honing it more and more with every vehicle we're doing."

Standing apart

Curic, part of the Lincoln team since 2014, said the sanctuary theme began after design work on the Continental already had started.

The vehicle originally was meant to be the next-generation MKS, he said, until Kumar Galhotra, then Lincoln's president, gathered everyone in the design studio and announced the name change.

"The entire mindset of the organization reset," Curic said.

The team drew from the Continental's history of spacious interiors with horizontal design cues, many of which they've replicated in vehicles today.

The sanctuary idea came into sharper focus after extensive customer research indicated luxury buyers were looking for something different from what Lincoln's rivals were offering.

"If you think about the Germans, it's all about dark and sporty and carbon fibers," Curic said. "On the other side, you have that human touch, the beauty and the feeling of sanctuary. Nobody was fulfilling that. That was one of the biggest moments. We said, 'This is where we're going to stand apart from everyone else.' "

