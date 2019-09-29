Lincoln works to stand out by giving drivers a ‘sanctuary'

The strategy involves more than wrapping the steering wheel in supple leather and adding fine wood inlays on the dash. Brand officials want to create the feeling of a "sanctuary" for the driver and passengers, and that idea has shaped every decision, from replacing jarring in-vehicle alerts with soothing orchestra chimes to reducing engine noise with a dual-wall dash.

"Every touch point within the vehicle has to make you feel like, OK, I can relax in this environment so when I come out of it and go take on the world again, I'm feeling revitalized," Michael Sprague, Lincoln's marketing manager, told Automotive News. "It's a more holistic approach. You can have a really fine quality of materials, but if you don't execute it in an environment with everything else, it's just a really nice seat."

Critics are taking notice. A Lincoln vehicle has landed on the Wards 10 Best Interiors list each of the past three years. When the Navigator won in 2018, judges said its dark red "Destination" Black Label theme felt like "you're swimming in a glass of cabernet."

The sanctuary idea is one of four pillars of the brand's "quiet flight" DNA. Executives settled on that theme this decade as a way to set Lincoln apart from more aggressive German luxury brands and develop what they believed was an underserved niche in the market: a warm, human-centered experience.

"Lincoln wants to own the interior," John Jraiche, the Corsair's chief engineer, said on a media drive last week. "You've got to pick your place and be good at it. That's where we've chosen."