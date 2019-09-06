Kia names Karim Habib to head vehicle design

Kia Motors Corp. named former Infiniti design chief Karim Habib as a senior vice president, heading the Korean automaker's design center and presiding over the look of its vehicles.

Habib will join Kia at the start of October and will be based at Kia's global design headquarters in Namyang, Korea, the company said Friday in a statement. He will report to Luc Donckerwolke, chief design officer for Hyundai Motor Group who also supervises Kia design.

Nissan Motor Co. said last month that Habib -- a Lebanese-born Canadian who joined Infiniti in July 2017 from BMW -- was leaving Infiniti "to pursue other opportunities." Taisuke Nakamura was named Infiniti's global design chief.