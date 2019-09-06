Kia names Karim Habib to head vehicle design

Habib: "Kia is a growing, ambitious brand on a determined path toward electrification and mobility innovation."

Kia Motors Corp. named former Infiniti design chief Karim Habib as a senior vice president, heading the Korean automaker's design center and presiding over the look of its vehicles.

Habib will join Kia at the start of October and will be based at Kia's global design headquarters in Namyang, Korea, the company said Friday in a statement. He will report to Luc Donckerwolke, chief design officer for Hyundai Motor Group who also supervises Kia design.

Nissan Motor Co. said last month that Habib -- a Lebanese-born Canadian who joined Infiniti in July 2017 from BMW -- was leaving Infiniti "to pursue other opportunities." Taisuke Nakamura was named Infiniti's global design chief.

Karim Habib's career highlights:
  • 2017-19: Executive design director for Infiniti, Nissan Motor Co.
  • 2012-17: Head of design for BMW Automobiles, BMW Group
  • 2011-12: Head of exterior design for BMW Automobiles, BMW Group
  • 2009-11: Senior manager of advanced design for Germany, Daimler
  • 2007-09: Chief designer for advanced design, BMW Group
  • 2004-07: Senior designer for exterior production design, BMW Group
  • 2002-03: Exterior/interior designer for advanced design, BMW Group
  • 1998-01: Exterior/interior production designer, BMW Group

"Kia is a growing, ambitious brand on a determined path toward electrification and mobility innovation," Habib said in a statement. "I am thrilled to be a part of this transformation to strengthen the Kia brand further into the future of the automotive industry, which promises to be full of challenges and opportunities.

"I look forward to working with CDO Donckerwolke whose work I have admired for many years, as well as the Kia design team that has created some truly remarkable designs."

Said Donckerwolke: "We highly appreciate Karim's talent and experience. He is joining Kia at a crucial moment to project the brand into the future of mobility and to reinforce the young-spirited and motivated design team which has won numerous international design awards."

