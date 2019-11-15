Jerry Hirshberg, creative force behind Nissan's first design hub outside Japan, dies at 80

Jerry Hirshberg, a passionate innovator who left a key post at General Motors' Buick division to later oversee Nissan's first design center outside Japan, in Southern California in the early 1980s, died Sunday at home in California. He was 80.

The cause of death was brain cancer, according to his official obituary.

Hirshberg, who crafted the 1971 Buick Riviera and the 1999 revival of the Nissan Z car, was a consummate designer, creating laptops, yachts, children's furniture and golf clubs, even a proposed makeover of the Los Angeles Times, in addition to cars, pickups and SUVs.

But it was at Nissan Design International, in the rolling hills of La Jolla, Calif., and created to give the Japanese automaker an American design foothold, where he left his biggest mark.

He was actively courted by Nissan President Takashi Ishihara, who told Hirshberg, "I want to change the flavor of our soup, and I will stay out of your kitchen."

Under Hirshberg, the rare designer to star in an automaker's TV commercials, Nissan forged a distinctive look for its U.S. lineup with such vehicles as the Nissan Altima, with its controversial "lozenge" styling, and the first Pathfinder and Xterra utility vehicles.

In a 2000 interview with The New York Times, upon his retirement, Hirshberg called the studio, planted in perhaps the country's biggest automotive hotbed, his most important design.

With its standard wood shop, metal shop, modeling studios and sprawling lawn for viewing new vehicles, the design center resembled "an Ivy League campus and a Buddhist temple," The Los Angeles Times said.

"I built a sandbox, but it's my sandbox," Hirshberg, who idolized Leonardo da Vinci, the famed Italian draftsman, told Automotive News in 1998. "The common wisdom of losing freshness in design is a personal one, not universal. Andrew Wyeth painted in one backyard for his entire life, yet all his paintings are vibrant. There hasn't been a boring day here."