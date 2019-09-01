Infiniti design veteran stepping out of the shadows

TOKYO — Infiniti has tapped a new global design chief known for artfully blending tradition with modernity as the brand readies the rollout of a new look centered on electrification.

Taisuke Nakamura, 49, had a leading hand in penning the futuristic next-generation styling seen in such concepts as the QX Inspiration crossover and Prototype 10 open-cockpit racer.

Infiniti's new look, accentuated by sleek headlamps and slit-like grilles, will make it to production vehicles in the next year and half or so, Nissan global design boss Alfonso Albaisa said.

"Taisuke was very much a part of the electrification of Infiniti," Albaisa said last week after the automaker announced that Nakamura would take over Sept. 1. "He has been a key architect of all of this."

Nakamura's promotion follows the sudden departure of design chief Karim Habib, a Lebanese-born Canadian poached from BMW, who had been with Nissan Motor Co.'s premium marque for barely two years. Habib is leaving the company "to pursue other opportunities," Infiniti said.

Executive churn

Habib's exit is the most recent sign of upheaval at Infiniti as the brand restructures, withdraws from Europe and returns its global headquarters to Japan from Hong Kong.

Nissan is now overhauling Infiniti's business strategy to focus on the U.S. and China markets. Sales in the U.S., the brand's top market, were down 13 percent to 71,718 vehicles through July.

The brand has also been buffeted by the departures of several non-Japanese executives following last year's arrest of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn on charges of alleged financial misconduct in Japan. In May, Infiniti President Christian Meunier left his job to become global president of the Jeep brand at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Meunier had been in his Infiniti post for just four months, following the departure of his predecessor, Roland Krueger. Krueger, who left to take the top job at Dyson's automotive unit, had led the brand since 2015.

Nakamura's promotion in design provides a dose of continuity. Nakamura not only worked as Habib's right-hand man on the recent styling splashes, he is a 26-year Nissan veteran steeped in the company's history and in the Japanese nuances that influence its designs.

Albaisa said Nakamura has a knack for tailoring highly elegant forms to highly engineered functions. That shows in a slew of electrified concept vehicles that point the way to the new Infiniti.

That new look coincides with Infiniti's plans to electrify almost its entire lineup from 2021.

Albaisa said the upcoming QX55, a coupe-styled version of Infiniti's compact QX50 compact crossover, which is expected to reach dealers next summer, will be among the last of Infiniti's old designs.

"The QX55 was probably the last expression of complete internal combustion," Albaisa said.

Mixing old and new

He said Nakamura draws inspiration from his native Kyoto, the ancient capital of Japan and its artistic and cultural cradle. "A mix of old Japan and new Japan is so much 'Taisuke,' " he said, adding that Nakamura has a sense of traditional Japan but also a complete embrace of modern Japan.

"A lot of the Japanese DNA that we started three years ago, slightly before Karim came, was led by Taisuke."

Albaisa said Nakamura was responsible for electric vehicle concepts such as the QX Inspiration crossover shown at this year's Detroit auto show, the Prototype 10 open-air racer unveiled at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, and the Qs Inspiration sedan shown in Shanghai.

During his assignment as design director at Nissan Design Europe in London, Nakamura led a number of other programs, including the Infiniti Emerg-E sports car and Q30 hatchback concepts, as well as the Nissan Qashqai and Nissan Gripz concept. Other works for the mass-market Nissan brand include the Nissan IMx crossover concept and design development of the new Sentra sedan.

Albaisa praised Habib's work at Infiniti, calling his style "serenity mixed with power."

"He was very successful here, and we really did some special things together," Albaisa said.

"We're very grateful. Karim was very important, but the movement is not just one person."

