Infiniti design veteran stepping out of the shadows

TOKYO — Infiniti has tapped a new global design chief known for artfully blending tradition with modernity as the brand readies the rollout of a new look centered on electrification.

Taisuke Nakamura, 49, had a leading hand in penning the futuristic next-generation styling seen in such concepts as the QX Inspiration crossover and Prototype 10 open-cockpit racer.

Infiniti's new look, accentuated by sleek headlamps and slit-like grilles, will make it to production vehicles in the next year and half or so, Nissan global design boss Alfonso Albaisa said.