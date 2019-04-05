Gladiator interior shaped by heritage, off-road rides

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The cockpit of the 2020 Gladiator midsize pickup harks back to Jeeps of yesteryear.

The instrument panel design can be directly linked to models going back to 1941 with the Willys MB military cruiser from World War II and the 1954 CJ5. Chris Benjamin, 42, Jeep's interior design head, says there was no temptation to push the envelope with the interior. The brand has a deep heritage and stuck to it.

Benjamin spoke with Staff Reporter Vince Bond Jr. in March during a media event here about the creative process for the Gladiator's interior, Jeep's heritage and how designers' off-road trips over the years have helped shape their perspectives. Edited excerpts:

Q: Was it challenging to design a vehicle with a modern interior that stayed true to the Jeep heritage?

A: It's tricky because we don't want to do retro with the Jeep brand, but we do realize we have a powerful history, and we respect it. We love it. We want to make sure it comes through in the product without feeling like someone has seen it before. That's the trick to it.

Why were models from 1941 and 1954 picked for inspiration?

Those were the ones where the instrument panels had this slim, wide appearance. They were so clean, especially the MB. It was just metal. It wasn't meant for consumption by normal folks; it was designed for the military. Once it was made for the public, it kept that clean impression that it always had. It's refreshing. It gives you something you don't find in interiors these days. A lot of vehicles you find they're just very fussy, a lot of molded plastic. It doesn't have clear theme to it.

We wanted to make sure to create a nice clear theme. Especially the midbolster running through the center and all of the vents being organized the way they are. It's something that stands out, I feel.