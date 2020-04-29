Gale Halderman, designer behind first Ford Mustang, dies

A young Gale Halderman with one of his early sketches of what became the Ford Mustang, and an early prototype of the car with a Cougar in the grille, a name he championed for the car.

Gale Halderman, credited with the exterior styling of the original Ford Mustang, based on a sketch he created some 21 months before the car's April 1964 public debut, died Wednesday. He was 87.

The cause of death, at a hospital in Troy, Ohio, was cancer, the Dayton Daily News reported, citing the family.

Halderman was a fairly young designer whose early sketch of the Mustang emerged the winner among a competition during a secret project to create what became the first so-called pony car.

Along with Hal Sperlich, he was the last survivor among the small group of key players -- some called it a dream team -- that created one of the auto industry's most successful cars.

The Mustang, with a long hood and sleek body, proved an overnight sensation when it went on sale in April 1964. It remains one of the last remaining cars in Ford Motor Co.'s current lineup and one of the auto industry's few nameplates to be continuously produced for more than 55 years.

Halderman attended the Dayton Art Institute in Dayton, Ohio, where he studied art with comedian Jonathan Winters. Yet he struggled with whether to become a commercial artist or a car designer. At the Dayton Art Institute, he studied under Read Viemeister, who played a role in designing the Tucker automobile, and helped convince him to pursue a career in the auto industry.

Upon graduation in 1954, he was hired by Gene Bordinat, another designer born in Ohio, as a designer in Ford's Lincoln-Mercury studio. He soon transferred to the Ford Design Studio.

Halderman designed the 1957 Fords, notably the retractable hardtops, as well the Mystere concept car.

He was soon promoted to design manager of the Ford Design Studio, under Joe Oros, who became director.

In July 1962, Oros handed Halderman a new assignment: Come up with an entry for a competition among studios, spurred by Lee Iacocca, to create a sporty personal car that arose out of secret Fairlane Committee meetings.

Iacocca and others were eager to create an affordable sports car to challenge the Chevrolet Corvair Monza. With Henry Ford II opposed to new product programs so soon after the Edsel flopped, Iacocca had to work clandestinely on the Mustang.

"We were so busy doing Ford cars that the only design time that I had to work on it was at home," Halderman said in a 1985 interview with The Henry Ford museum. "So I went home, and I sketched on this project. And, actually, the car was clay modeled from a sketch I did on my porch."

HALDERMAN BARN MUSEUM
Halderman and a design team at Ford evaluating a new design concept.

In September 1962, the Ford, Lincoln and Mercury studios submitted sketches and clay models as part of a competition for the final evaluation of what would become a sporty, four-seat car sold under the Blue Oval.

More than a dozen very different designs were proposed but Halderman's proposal -- which he called the Cougar -- was selected.

The grille featured a stylized big-cat contained by a surround that would eventually be known as the pony corral. Halderman and Oros pushed hard for the Cougar name.

But Frank Thomas, a J. Walter Thompson account executive who worked on the name research, once said Mustang rose to the top "because it had the excitement of wide open spaces and was American as all hell."

Halderman said 77 of the company's engineering rules were broken at the time to manufacture the original Mustang.

Galloping logo
He also played a role in the design of the Mustang's galloping horse logo. He eventually took on all Mustang design work, including the 2+2 Fastback, and oversaw every styling change through the 1971-1973 car. He was later promoted to the head of the Ford design studio after Oros's promotion to chief designer at Ford of Europe.

Halderman replaced John Najjar in the truck studio in 1968 and then succeeded Buzz Grisinger as the head of the Lincoln-Mercury studio, where he oversaw the design of the Lincoln Continentals Mark VI, VII, and VIII, and the 1990 Town Car.

FORD
Ford introduced the new 1965 Mustang to the media in the Ford Pavilion at the 1964 World's Fair in New York. The overall Mustang program -- with a budget of $75 million -- went from concept study to prototype in record time. The first generation borrowed heavily from Ford's Fairlane and Falcon parts bins.
FORD
The 1965 Ford Mustang fastback on display outside the Ford Pavilion at the New York World's Fair during its debut on April 17, 1964.
FORD
The Mustang II, based on the compact Pinto, was introduced in 1974.
FORD
A brown 1976 Ford Mustang II hatchback.
FORD
Under Lee Iacocca's direction, Ford asked three separate studios -- Lincoln-Mercury, Ford and a European team -- to propose designs. At the end of the competition, a design from Ford studio designer Gale Halderman was selected as the basis for the new production model. Like all the other designs, this one was named and Joe Oros, head of the Ford team, selected Cougar. Aside from the badging, the most prominent visual difference from the final production Mustang were the oval headlights from the European Ford Taunus.
FORD
A Mustang photographed in January 1964 -- just a few months before it went on sale -- with a grille festooned with just the head of a Mustang.
FORD
Ford began Mustang output at its Dearborn, Mich., assembly plant on March 9, 1964. By April, 3, 1964, pictured, the plant was churning out pony cars by the thousands ahead of its official April 17, 1964, introduction at the New York World's Fair.
FORD
FORD
In a major public relations and marketing feat, Iacocca, head of the Ford division at the time, appeared with the Mustang on the covers of Time and Newsweek the same week the car was introduced to the public in April 1964. There had never been a retail product shown on the cover of the magazines, let alone simultaneously. Iacocca credited the covers with an additional 100,000 Mustang sales.

FORD
After its New York debut, about 124 journalists participated in the first Mustang road rally, from New York to Dearborn, Mich., with a stop at Niagara Falls along the way.
FORD
FORD
FORD
The Ford Mustang and Ford Fairlane shared the production line at Ford's Dearborn, Mich., assembly plant in 1964. But the remarkable sales success of the Mustang forced Ford to move Fairlane output by the end of 1964.
FORD
When Mustang sales reached the 250,000 mark, Ford celebrated the milestone with special lighting at its world headquarters in Dearborn, Mich.
FORD
A 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback. From 1964 through 1966, Ford sold 1 million Mustangs more quickly than any other car before or since.
FORD
Train cars packed with the Mustang leave Ford's Rouge River manufacturing complex in Dearborn, Mich., in 1965.
FORD
The first performance-tuned Mustang, the 1965 Shelby GT350 paved the way for all future high-performance Mustangs.
FORD
Don Frey, left, Henry Ford II, middle, and Lee Iacocca, right, celebrate the Mustang's first birthday in 1965.
FORD
To appeal to convertible fans, Mustang fastback models were available with "T-Top" removable glass panels starting in 1977.
FORD
FORD

Iacocca marked production of the 2 millionth Mustang at Ford's Dearborn, Mich., assembly plant in 1968.

The largest Mustangs ever -- nearly a foot longer and some 600 pounds heavier than the originals -- are introduced in 1971. The Boss 351, with its "Cleveland" block and Cobra Jet heads, is offered. The Mach 1 comes with a variety of powertrains, topped by the 429 Super Cobra Jet.
With the fifth-generation, the redesigned 2005 Mustang harkened back to the original pony cars of the 1960s. The GT convertible and other models helped give a boost to Mustang sales, which totaled 160,975 in 2005, up 24 percent from 129,858 in 2004.
FORD
FORD

As president of Ford, Iacocca ordered a smaller, more fuel-efficient Mustang for 1974. Initially it was to be based on the Ford Maverick, but ultimately was based on the subcompact Pinto. "Mustang II" was introduced two months before the first 1973 oil crisis, and its reduced size allowed it to compete against imports such as the Toyota Celica and the Ford Capri built in Germany and Britain. Iacocca wanted the new car, which returned the Mustang to its 1964 predecessor in size, shape, and overall styling, to be finished to a high standard, saying it should be "a little jewel."

FORD
FORD
To appeal to convertible fans, Mustang fastback models were available with "T-Top" removable glass panels starting in 1977.
For a 1979 redesign that heralded sleeker, Euro styling, the Mustang switched to Ford's Fox platform and offered multiple engine choices: a four cylinder, a turbo four-cylinder, I6's, V-6 and V-8 engines. It is longer and taller -- yet 200 pounds lighter -- than Mustang II.
FORD
“Thou shall never do a slantback front end.” That was the house rule from Gene Bordinat, Ford's longtime head of design, as planning for the third-generation Mustang got under way in the mid-1970s. “Henry Ford II only wants vertical front ends, and he'll show us the door if we ever try anything like” a slantback. But the final design — championed by Jack Telnack, pictured, who had returned to Dearborn from a stint as head of design for Ford of Europe, resulted in a slantback front and a lean, 2,700-pound curb weight and improved outward visibility. The 1979 Mustang's new European-influenced shape was Ford's first serious stab at reducing air resistance with the lowest drag coefficient on the road at the time — 0.44 for the fastback and 0.46 for the notchback.
With the 1980 Mustang LX Coupe, Ford dropped the 302-cid V-8 engine and replaced it with an economy-minded 119-horsepower, 255-cid derivative of the company's “Windsor” small-block V-8.
FORD
After a ten-year hiatus, Mustang is offered in a convertible beginning in 1983, with a power top and tempered rear glass window.
FORD
In 1986, Ford retired the Mustang V-8's carburetor for new sequential multi-port fuel injection. It was also the last year for four-eyed headlights.
Mustang is restyled for 1987 with a new “aero” body and headlamps.
FORD
In the early 1990s, Ford considered a Japanese-inspired, front-wheel drive Mustang that later became the Probe after pony car enthusiasts protested. The jellybean styling on this front-wheel drive concept is curiously reminiscent of the Mustang Mach III Concept that would debut as a preview of the "SN-95" design direction in 1992. Also important to note in this frame is the labels of both “Mustang” and “Probe” on the wall.
For its 30th anniversary, the Mustang is dramatically restyled to evoke the car's heritage and performance tradition. It's the first major redesign in 15 years and 1,330 of the pony car's 1,850 parts are changed.
FORD
The Ford Mustang convertible in 1995, when Ford's venerable 5.0-liter V-8 spent its final model year in the car. Ford's SVT unit produced 250 Cobra R models powered by a 300-horsepower, 351 cid V-8.
FORD
In 1996, for the first time, Mustang GTs and SVT Mustang Cobras are equipped with Ford's new 4.6-liter "modular" V-8 engine, which uses overhead cams to open the intake and exhaust valves.
FORD
Jim O'Connor, left, head of the Ford division, and Janine Bay, the first female chief program engineer for the Mustang, introduced the 1999 model. Classic styling cues on the refreshed 1999 included a long hood and short deck, a prominent hood scoop, triangular-shaped side scoops and Mustang's signature tribar taillamps. The galloping pony centered on the grille was surrounded by a chrome corral, as it was on the original Mustang.
FORD
In 2004, Ford produced its 300 millionth car -- a 2004 Mustang GT convertible 40th anniversary edition. The 2004 Mustang was the last car built at Ford's fabled Dearborn assembly plant in Michigan, where every Mustang model since the car's inception had been built.
With the fifth-generation, the redesigned 2005 Mustang harkened back to the original pony cars of the 1960s. The GT convertible and other models helped give a boost to Mustang sales, which totaled 160,975 in 2005, up 24 percent from 129,858 in 2004.
FORD
The Mustang's 45th anniversary is celebrated on April 17, 2009, in Birmingham, Ala. But U.S. Mustang sales in 2009 hit an all-time low of 66,623, reflecting the industry's broad downturn and competition from the revived Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger.
BLOOMBERG
Ford hinted at the next-generation Mustang with the Evos concept introduced at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany in September 2011.
FORD
The 2015 Ford Mustang -- shorter, lower and wider than the outgoing model -- goes on sale in the last quarter of 2014 with more standard equipment.

He retired from Ford in 1994 and spent his later years in the same Tip City, Ohio, farmhouse where he was born in 1932. He converted the farm's big barn into the Halderman Design Museum, which houses scores of design sketches and a few cars he collected, including a1966 Mustang convertible, a 1927 Model T, a 1931 Model A Cabriolet and a 2002 Thunderbird.

Part of the museum's space is devoted to the vintage camera collection of his daughter, Karen Koenig.

Like many Ford managers and designers of his era, he received offers to jump to rivals, notably Chrysler, but never showed an interest in leaving the automotive design studio.

"The further I studied, and the more I learned," Halderman told The Henry Ford Museum in the 1985 interview, "I made up my mind that cars were really more intriguing, more a challenge and something that I can spend my lifetime doing and be satisfied with it."

