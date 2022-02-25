Future Cadillac design to come from advanced concepts

The concept vehicles, which make up the Cadillac Halo Concept Portfolio, represent the brand's vision for 2030, when its entire lineup in North America is slated to be electric. Cadillac doesn't have plans to bring these concept vehicles to the market, but the next generation of Cadillac design likely will draw from the features in all three concepts, especially the InnerSpace two-passenger car.

"We're continuing to build on the big idea of effortless travel through extraordinary means and inspiring our designers to be bold," Mike Simcoe, GM vice president of global design, said at CES, where GM debuted the InnerSpace.

It "was developed for our demanding world, where intimacy and relaxation have become precious and rare commodities. InnerSpace puts human wellness and connection at the center of a driverless environment, allowing two passengers to focus on their journey," he said.

The InnerSpace slopes to create smooth curves bordered by a panoramic roofline. Inside, passengers view a live camera feed of the road ahead. They can also choose entertainment or wellness and recovery features for the screen. The vehicle eventually uses biometrics to sense occupants' mood and determine the appropriate mode, audio choice, lighting sensation and even the scent inside the cabin.

"Instead of concentrating on the body style, we wanted to create spaces," said Baker. "Being that it's Level 5, you're freed from having to drive. How are you going to repurpose your time in the vehicle?"

Pulling interior and exterior design elements from concepts has benefited Cadillac. The Escala sedan concept drew wide acclaim when it debuted in 2016, and it significantly influenced the redesigned, highly anticipated 2021 Escalade SUV. Next-generation Cadillacs likely will borrow more than aesthetics from the concept vehicles. The user experience inside the vehicles will help shape Cadillac's product plans.