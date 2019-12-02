Designers, engineers had to learn from each other to create 'Vette's exposed V-8

On Chevrolet's upcoming midengine Corvette, there's no need to ask what's under the hood. Its engine is visible through a clear hatch in the body. That meant engineers not only had to put up impressive horsepower and torque numbers, they also had to make sure the looks of the V-8 matched its performance. If the Corvette were a ring, its designers said, the engine would be its jewel.
"The engine really was intended all along to be a kind of showpiece of the car," said Mike Kociba, General Motors' assistant chief engineer for small block engines. "There is now a window. You can see into our world directly for the first time."