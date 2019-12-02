Designers, engineers had to learn from each other to create 'Vette's exposed V-8

"It's almost a whole different language that they use. As an engineer, I have no idea what temperature has to do with color," Kociba said.

"As you start working with them and they show you different examples, it absolutely makes sense."

The team wanted the 2020 Corvette engine to be on par with that of a Ferrari or Lamborghini. "Even though we didn't have the same price point, we still need to execute just as well," Arnone said.

Designers pored over the finishes on each component and made sure everything was in "color harmony," he said. For parts that are less attractive, they toned down the finish and made the colors less eye-grabbing.

The red engine cover is aggressive and looks high-tech, said Kirk Bennion, the Corvette's exterior design manager. "It has a little bit of spinal quality in the veins going down the middle. It sets a different tone of the car. It's not timid or anything like that. It's a provocative part."