Crossovers star in 2 auto shows in 1 week

Rarely do two major auto shows coincide in the same week. But that's what happened last week with the Shanghai auto show and the New York auto show.
Even though the events were half a world apart, a common thread appeared: Pint-sized crossovers are still the darlings of auto shows.
Here's a collection of the small crossovers found sprouting up at both shows.
Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB
- Where: Shanghai
- Vehicle type: Compact crossover concept
- Seats: 7
- Base engine: 4-cylinder engine with 224 hp
- What's cool: With beefy tires, roof-mounted lights and an integrated roof box up top, what's not to like?