Crossovers star in 2 auto shows in 1 week

Rarely do two major auto shows coincide in the same week. But that's what happened last week with the Shanghai auto show and the New York auto show.

Even though the events were half a world apart, a common thread appeared: Pint-sized crossovers are still the darlings of auto shows.

Here's a collection of the small crossovers found sprouting up at both shows.

Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB

  • Where: Shanghai
  • Vehicle type: Compact crossover concept
  • Seats: 7
  • Base engine: 4-cylinder engine with 224 hp
  • What's cool: With beefy tires, roof-mounted lights and an integrated roof box up top, what's not to like?
Photo

Chevrolet Tracker

  • Where: Shanghai
  • Vehicle type: Subcompact crossover
  • Seats: 5
  • Base engine: Undisclosed
  • What's cool: While unrelated to the Chevrolet and Geo Trackers of the 1990s and early 2000s, the name seems like a good fit given its small size. But it won't be headed for the U.S.
Photo

Buick Encore GX

  • Where: Shanghai
  • Vehicle type: Small crossover
  • Seats: Undisclosed
  • Base engine: Undisclosed
  • What's cool: A larger version of one of the best-selling subcompact crossovers seems to be a logical next step for the nameplate. And it's coming to the U.S.
Photo

Hyundai Venue

  • Where: New York
  • Vehicle type: Subcompact crossover
  • Seats: 5
  • Base engine: 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine
  • What's cool: Hyundai says it'll be offered with a 2-tone roof. Inside, there's an option that combines a denim shade of cloth and leatherette.
Photo

Kia HabaNiro concept

  • Where: New York
  • Vehicle type: Compact crossover concept
  • Seats: 4
  • Base engine: 2 electric motors
  • What's cool: The punny name, for starters. But kudos to Kia for rolling out what truly looks like a concept car, complete with seats so red they might just burn retinas.
