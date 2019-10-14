Calif. governor signs dealer franchise, data privacy legislation

California auto dealers will be able to recoup costs for warranty and recall work at rates closer to what retail customers pay, after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an update to the state's dealer franchise law.

Newsom on Saturday signed AB 179, changing the rate that automakers use to reimburse franchised dealers for recall and warranty parts and labor. The change was sought by the California New Car Dealers Association, which contends dealers generally can receive close to 40 percent less from automaker recall or warranty repairs than they can collect from retail customers.

Before Newsom's signature, California set warranty reimbursements generally on what was considered reasonable. The updated law will set manufacturers' reimbursement rate to dealerships for parts and labor on warranty and recall work at "rates equal to the franchisee's retail labor rate and retail parts rate," according to the bill language. Dealers will calculate those rates using a formula that draws on data from past retail repair jobs.

Similar to other states

Brian Maas, president of the California dealers association, recently told Automotive News that the warranty update is modeled after changes made in other states.

A similar bill in California died last year after passing the state legislature, but then-Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed it on the grounds that the formula was complicated and could lead to unforeseen outcomes.

The dealer franchise law updates also prevent automakers from requiring dealers to upgrade their facilities within a decade of the last improvement and allow dealers to challenge automakers' performance standards before the state's New Motor Vehicle Board.

The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and the Association of Global Automakers, trade groups that represent automakers, had opposed the bill.

New data privacy law

Newsom also signed into law AB 1146, which carves out an exception to a new state data privacy law set to take effect in January so that automakers and dealers can notify customers about warranties or recalls.

The exemption would allow automakers and dealers to share vehicle and owner information — including the VIN, make and model, odometer reading and the name and contact information of the registered owner — only in the event that the vehicle is subject to warranty or recall repairs.

That exemption will be added to the California Consumer Privacy Act, which takes effect Jan. 1. The law gives consumers the right to request that a business share the personal data collected about them, as well as the reasons for collecting it, the right to opt out of having their information sold and the right to request that a business delete their data.

Newsom, a Democrat, had until Sunday to sign or veto bills from this year's legislative session.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra last week released draft regulations for the California Consumer Privacy Act and set four public hearings for December. Written comments are due Dec. 6.

While the privacy act takes effect in January, the state attorney general's office has until July 1 to adopt rules for businesses that will need to comply with the new law.

"Our personal data is what powers today's data-driven economy and the wealth it generates. It's time we had control over the use of our personal data. That includes keeping it private," Becerra said last week in a statement.

