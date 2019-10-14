Calif. governor signs dealer franchise, data privacy legislation

Newsom also signed into law AB 1146 , which carves out an exception to a new state data privacy law set to take effect in January so that automakers and dealers can notify customers about warranties or recalls.

The exemption would allow automakers and dealers to share vehicle and owner information — including the VIN, make and model, odometer reading and the name and contact information of the registered owner — only in the event that the vehicle is subject to warranty or recall repairs.

That exemption will be added to the California Consumer Privacy Act , which takes effect Jan. 1. The law gives consumers the right to request that a business share the personal data collected about them, as well as the reasons for collecting it, the right to opt out of having their information sold and the right to request that a business delete their data.

Newsom, a Democrat, had until Sunday to sign or veto bills from this year's legislative session.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra last week released draft regulations for the California Consumer Privacy Act and set four public hearings for December . Written comments are due Dec. 6.

While the privacy act takes effect in January, the state attorney general's office has until July 1 to adopt rules for businesses that will need to comply with the new law.