BMW doubles down on driving with Vision M Next concept

BMW AG is hinting at plans for a new driving-oriented sports coupe with the introduction of the Vision M Next, a low-slung, sweeping, two-door plug-in hybrid concept that previews the brand's design and technology roadmap.

The Vision M Next is the yin to BMW's Vision iNext concept's yang that debuted in September.

Whereas the iNext concept was an incubator of hands-free autonomous driving technologies, the M Next is a decidedly hands-on driving experience.

"The BMW Vision M Next provides a glimpse into the future of sporty driving," BMW Group design boss Adrian van Hooydonk said in a statement. It "demonstrates how state-of-the-art technology can … make the experience of driving yourself purer and more emotionally engaging," Hooydonk said.

The M Next's wedge-shaped silhouette and gullwing doors hint at its BMW i8 DNA.

The front design is a modern riff on classic BMW icons — the kidney grille and four-eyed front end. Large air intakes and a front spoiler made from recycled carbon bring a race-car aesthetic. The outer curves of the kidney grille openings are reminiscent of a turbine's air intake.

The M Next headlights are positioned on the outer edges of the front end, higher up than the kidney grille. The headlights feature what BMW refers to as laser wire lighting technology. Glass fibers coated with phosphorous produce headlight elements with a super-slim form.