Alfa Romeo hires design director to lead brand's 'modernization'

Mesonero-Romanos will start in his new post on July 1 and he will report to Jean-Pierre Ploue along with Ralph Gilles.

Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos started his career at Seat, where he was appointed design director in 2011. He also worked at Renault Group, including most recently as head of design at Dacia.

MILAN -- Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, former design chief at Volkswagen’s Spanish brand Seat, has been appointed head of design at Alfa Romeo, as the Italian brand undergoes a reboot under Stellantis group. 

After leaving Seat in 2020, Mesonero-Romanos briefly served as design director at Renault’s budget brand Dacia under Renault CEO Luca de Meo, whom he had reported to at Seat. He left that job in April. 

The news that he would take over at Alfa Romeo was first reported by Auto & Design magazine. It was confirmed by Alfa Romeo in a news release on Tuesday. 

Mesonero-Romanos will start in his new post on July 1. He will report to Jean-Pierre Ploue, one of two chief design officers at Stellantis, along with Ralph Gilles.

Mesonero-Romanos will "focus on a refresh at Alfa Romeo, by leading the electrification and modernization process at an iconic brand that has reaped legendary victories over its 110-year history," the news release said.

Mesonero-Romanos, 53, is a Spanish national. He studied at the Royal College of Art, London and started as a junior designer at Seat in 1994. In 2001 he moved to Renault Group, where he spent 10 years, including a stint in South Korea at Renault Samsung Motors.

In 2011 he returned to Spain to become design director at Seat, where his designs for the Leon, Ibiza and Arona helped bring about the brand’s renaissance under de Meo. He also contributed to the launch of the sporty Cupra sub-brand with the Tavascan and Formentor.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, the former CEO of Peugeot who was named to lead Alfa Romeo in January, said he was "happy to address the upcoming challenges at Alfa Romeo with a forward-thinker like Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos. This close partnership is expected to bring success to the brand."

Mesonero-Romanos will probably probably not work on the first new Alfa Romeo model under Stellantis, the Tonale compact SUV, which is due to start production in March 2022.

He could play a role in finalizing the following model, a small crossover/SUV expected to start production in late 2023.

