2019 Lists of 10: Key designs

Perhaps it's a sign the business cycle is peaking and showrooms are becoming bigger battlefields. Or that advances are giving designers more room to take risks. Or that sweeping environmental regulations around the world are finally resonating. But 2019 produced an unusual amount of radically new and redesigned light vehicles. Here are our picks for the 10 most notable new sheet metal.

Aston Martin DBX

Is there room at the polo club or on the Vegas strip for another exotic and ultraluxury SUV? Struggling Aston Martin is banking on it. The Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus and Rolls-Royce Cullinan have demonstrated what SUVs, no matter the looks, can do for even the most exclusive brands (Read: Increase volume). It's hard to imagine the DBX not being a showroom success, ducktails and all.