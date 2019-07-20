'20 Outback upgrades interior tech

FORT BRAGG, Calif. — To expand the appeal of its perennial bestseller, Subaru of America focused on the Outback's interior for its redesign for 2020.

"We needed a more functional interior," Yoichi Hori, Outback project general manager, said last week during the crossover's introduction here.

That functionality mainly arrived in the form of an 11.6-inch touch screen infotainment system, which will come on all Outbacks except the base trim.

"The Outback does very well, but people always want a little more space, a little more technology," Peter Tenn, car line manager, told Automotive News. "Customers felt the technology was a little behind the times. That's why we tried to leapfrog the technology. No mainstream brand has that kind of head unit, that kind of infotainment.

"That's something we had to develop way before the car," he said. "The whole car is kind of designed around it."

Subaru leaned on Japanese supplier Denso Corp. for the infotainment system, including the display unit and processors.

"We asked the supplier to support the whole development because our own resources are not enough to make everything," Hori said.