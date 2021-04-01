Yark Automotive buys Ohio Ford store

Yark Automotive Group has acquired Kistler Ford in Toledo as the group expands its footprint in the Ohio city to six stores.

Yark on Wednesday bought the store from Bobby Jorgensen. Terms were not disclosed, though the dealership's name has been changed to Yark Ford.

Yark's dealership portfolio in Toledo includes Yark BMW, Yark Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram-Fiat, Yark Mazda, Yark Nissan and Yark Subaru. The group also owns Yark Chevrolet in nearby Perrysburg, Ohio, and Yark Toyota in Maumee, Ohio.

In February 2020, Yark's Alfa Romeo dealership closed and was replaced with a Mazda franchise when Yark purchased Brown Mazda, The Toledo Blade reported at the time.

Toledo-based Yark ranks No. 143 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 6,660 new vehicles in 2019.

The Tim Lamb Group represented Jorgensen in the transaction.