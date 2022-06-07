Wrongful death case for Michigan mechanic settled just before trial

Terms were not disclosed. The case was due to go to trial Monday.

Oakland Circuit Court documents

Jeffrey Hawkins, 42, died in the service department accident on March 13, 2020.

A wrongful death lawsuit involving Michigan mechanic Jeffrey Hawkins, 42, at Rochester Hills Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep Ram has been settled out of court, a spokesperson for Oakland County Circuit Court confirmed late Friday.

Terms were not disclosed. The case was due to go to trial last week.

The lawsuit was filed in March 2021 after a man took his 2019 Jeep Wrangler to the dealership on March 13, 2020. Mechanic Daniel Thompson got into the Jeep and stepped off the clutch, causing the vehicle to lurch forward and strike Hawkins, who died within an hour from the injuries.

"It turns out that the fellow employee was 19 years old, did not have a driver's license and certainly did not know how to use a stick shift," David Femminineo, the attorney representing Hawkins' family, told Automotive News last month.

Femminineo said then that the Hawkins estate was suing the owner of the Wrangler for negligence, and not the dealership, because Michigan law prevents employees from suing employers for injuries that occur at the workplace. According to Femminineo, all potential damages would be financed by the dealership's insurance company. Thompson was also named a defendant in the lawsuit.

A spokesperson for Femminineo told Automotive News on Monday that the judge placed a gag order over the settlement, which prohibits those involved with the case from discussing it publicly.

Femminineo was initially seeking $15 million on behalf of the Hawkins family.

An attorney representing the defendants did not respond in time for publication.

Automotive News is not identifying the customer in its coverage of this case because he was being sued as a proxy in a legal maneuver and had nothing to do with the fatal accident. A copy of the original lawsuit is attached to this story.

