Dealers eager to see EV plan revive Chrysler

Now it's their chance to prove that Chrysler deserved to live on.

"Nobody wanted to see the brand die because we know that our clients would find virtually any decent car acceptable if it had the Chrysler brand on it," Kelleher told Automotive News. "To throw away a good brand like that, or to let a good brand like that pass away, would be unfortunate and not acceptable. They've just figured out a brilliant way to make Chrysler relevant because it'll lead the charge into the new EV world for Stellantis."

Kelleher believes the brand was wise to set the 2028 goal for going fully electric. By then, he expects the nation's charging infrastructure to be more developed to accommodate EVs and lessen range anxiety.

But there's angst building among some retailers about the cash they'll have to spend to install chargers, Kelleher said. Stellantis has hired Future Energy to help dealerships figure out their charging needs and is pushing for every store to go through the process, he said.

Kelleher said he's going to have his dealership, David Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Glen Mills, Pa., evaluated soon to get a better sense of how many chargers he needs as he prepares to build a Jeep-focused showroom and expand his service center. He's expecting to install 18 charging stations.