Why Honda, Acura dealer showrooms may shrink

American Honda Motor Co. is reassessing how much brick-and-mortar space its dealers will really need in the future to sell vehicles in an era of smaller inventories and digital retail.
Automakers have been known to pressure their retailers to invest in bigger, flashier dealerships. But American Honda is wondering if its dealers might need some facility relief, triggered by the challenges riddling the automotive industry.
Honda is "re-looking at our facility requirements," Dave Gardner, American Honda's executive vice president for national operations and sales, told Automotive News.