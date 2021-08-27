Who are Prime group's potential buyers?

The Prime Automotive Group, which faces termination notices from two automakers, is up for sale and is likely to be sold by the end of the year.

A publicly traded dealership group, a select few private dealers or a family investment arm with ties to auto retail likely are the prospective buyers for Prime Automotive Group, as such entities would have the wherewithal and experience to close a deal of Prime's size, according to one buy-sell expert.

The purchase of Prime — one of the largest dealership groups in the country and for sale by its troubled parent company — could be a "billion-dollar deal," inclusive of real estate, Mark Johnson, president of buy-sell firm MD Johnson Inc. in Enumclaw, Wash., told Automotive News.

Prime's dealerships are being offered as a platform with the aim to complete a transaction by the end of 2021, according to a source familiar with Prime's plans.

The sale attempt comes as the dealership group has received an extension for an expiring credit agreement and resolved franchise terminations with one automaker. But Prime faces new termination notices from Volkswagen Group of America.

Group’s primer

Locations: 31 stores, plus 3 collision centers
Markets: New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine
Based: Westwood, Mass.
Automotive News’ top 150 ranking: 18 for 2020 2020 retail sales: 31,529 new vehicles and 29,678 used vehicles

Source: Prime Automotive Group

A Northeast dealer, who asked not to be identified, told Automotive News last week that the business submitted a bid in June to Jefferies Financial Group — which the dealer said is working with Prime to market the platform — to buy some Prime stores. The dealer said the offer was turned down because the group was entertaining proposals only to buy the entire Prime portfolio.

Representatives for Prime and its majority owner, GPB Capital Holdings, declined to comment.

Prime, of Westwood, Mass., operates 31 dealerships and ranks No. 18 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S. GPB Capital Holdings has been accused by regulators of operating a Ponzi-like scheme.

Prospective buyers for Prime would be retailers that have not run up against restrictions in their framework agreements with automakers, Johnson said. Those agreements govern the relationships between automakers and their largest franchised dealers and may limit the number of stores one owner can have of the same brand or in a certain region.

Dealership Buy/SellDealership Buy/Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements. See our list of buy/sells and submit details of your deals here.
Johnson: DeBoer “a likely buyer”

"I think [Lithia CEO] Bryan DeBoer is a likely buyer," Johnson said. "I think that he's got less issues with framework agreements right now."

Lithia Motors Inc., now the nation's second-largest dealership group, is aggressively expanding through acquisitions. Last month, Lithia said it had dealerships under contract representing $2 billion in annual revenue and was reviewing for purchase additional stores representing more than $15 billion in annual revenue.

Lithia officials did not respond by deadline to a request for comment on its interest in Prime.

Other public dealership groups also have been on acquisition sprees and could be potential bidders.

Credit extension

Automotive News reported in June that the holding company owning most Prime assets had raised doubts in audited financial statements about whether it could continue as a going concern, given an expiring credit agreement for vehicle floorplanning, mortgages and other debt led by M&T Bank Corp.

In June, that credit agreement was extended from its previous expiration date of February 2022 to the end of December 2022, according to a July filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by GPB Automotive Portfolio limited partnership — a holding company that owns 30 of Prime's 31 dealerships. With the extension, along with an agreement to free up money controlled by Prime, the partnership said in a regulatory filing last week that it can now meet its financial obligations through at least Aug. 26, 2022.

A May 14 regulatory filing revealed the partnership was exploring options for Prime's future, including a possible sale. That filing also indicated that some automakers since February had sent franchise termination notices or were threatening to terminate dealer agreements.

The partnership, in an August regulatory filing, said "all notices of terminations issued to our dealerships have been settled or resolved," except those issued by Volkswagen and Audi of America.

Volkswagen on Aug. 10 issued notices of termination for Prime's two Volkswagen stores as part of its "litigation strategy," the partnership said in the August filing.

"We do not believe these notices of termination have any short-term impact and we will file protests pursuant to state law," the holding company said in the filing.

In 2020, Volkswagen sued GPB in federal court in New York after GPB and Prime told Volkswagen they would not sell dealerships in Saco, Maine, and Norwood, Mass. Volkswagen claims GPB breached its business relationship agreement. It gave GPB 90 days to submit purchase agreements for three stores; GPB later sold one store in New York.

A June settlement conference between GPB and Volkswagen was unsuccessful.

Suit moved to federal court

Audi sent a termination notice in February 2020 for Prime's Audi Westwood in Massachusetts. In April 2020, the dealership filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts Superior Court in Norfolk County protesting the notice of termination. That case was moved to federal court in Massachusetts.
A Volkswagen spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

The partnership, in its Aug. 16 filing, indicated that Prime reached a confidential settlement Aug. 2 for a "recent set of notices of termination from one manufacturer, dated March 10, 2021." Those terminations were withdrawn by the unidentified manufacturer, according to the filing.

That could refer to Jaguar Land Rover. A GPB spokesman in June told Automotive News that Prime and Jaguar Land Rover were in talks and that Prime managers believed they could reach an agreement. Prime has two Land Rover dealerships in Massachusetts.

A Jaguar Land Rover spokesman confirmed the parties reached a "mutually satisfactory settlement" but declined to comment further.

The GPB partnership is made up of thousands of investors who raised $682.9 million, which GPB used to buy dealerships. Investors were promised 8 percent annual returns, but distributions stopped in late 2018.

The SEC accused GPB Capital of operating a "Ponzi-like scheme" in a February civil case that named former GPB CEO David Gentile. Gentile and others were indicted that same month on federal securities fraud and other charges.

Several states have filed lawsuits against GPB Capital.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that GPB was shopping Prime.

