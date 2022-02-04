White Family Cos., City Auto Group, Drewing Automotive Group and Toliver Auto Group were buyers in deals

White Family Cos. of Dayton, Ohio, bought its first dealerships in Kentucky this week with the purchase of three dealerships that comprise the Sisk Auto Mall in Hopkinsville.

White Family Cos. Chairman Tim White Sr. said his group bought the mall on Monday, which consists of separate Sisk Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, Sisk Honda and Sisk Nissan dealerships. The seller was Wilson Sisk of Sisk Motor Co.

White said his group is "always looking" to expand and was contacted about the opportunity by Stephens Inc., the firm which represented Sisk in the sale of the dealerships.

"We liked all the franchises, Honda, Nissan and CDJR," White told Automotive News. "Two of the facilities were brand new and had an excellent management team already in place and a group of great employees."

In 2021, the Sisk group generated nearly $100 million in sales, White said. White said the Sisk group, founded in 1931 and a third-generation business, had many similarities to the White group, now in its fourth generation. Its business began in 1914 with a Chevrolet store.

"Both companies have a long tradition of community involvement, concern for our fellow workers and providing excellent customer service," White said in a statement.

The dealerships were renamed White's Auto Mall and White's Auto Mall Honda, White's Auto Mall Nissan and White's Auto Mall Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, according to White.

White Family of Cos. now has 26 rooftops across Ohio, Kentucky, South Dakota and Wyoming. The group's last acquisition came in early 2020, White said, with the purchase of Toyota and Honda dealerships in Lima, Ohio.