Westbrook racks up the dealership points

Russell Westbrook can do a lot of things.

The 2016-17 NBA Most Valuable Player is known for zipping around the court at a frenetic pace as he racks up points, dishes out assists and snags rebounds to kick-start fast breaks — all while being among the league leaders in steals.

His versatility extends off the court as well. Dealer Bob Nouri showcased Westbrook's singing skills — or lack thereof — in an ad campaign a decade ago for a Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram store in Norman, Okla.

"I didn't think it would be a great idea, but it actually turned out very well," Westbrook, who played 11 seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder before being traded this summer to the Houston Rockets, said in an interview.

It was a "funny commercial that myself and a few of my teammates did and turned out great for the city," Westbrook told Automotive News. "People got a chance to see us in a different light."

The ad was an early building block in a friendship between Westbrook and Nouri that has blossomed into a formidable business partnership. Westbrook, after his stint as a dealership pitchman, is now an owner.

The 30-year-old has a burgeoning group of five stores with Nouri in his native Southern California.

He acquired his first store, now called Russell Westbrook Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Van Nuys, in 2016 — a year after Nouri moved to California and sold his stake in his Oklahoma dealerships. Westbrook added three Hyundai stores in Orange County in 2017 before investing in an Alfa Romeo-Maserati dealership in Van Nuys this year. It has been one of Alfa Romeo's volume leaders.