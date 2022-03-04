West Virginia car dealers negotiating changes to state franchise law

An earlier version of the bill would have banned automakers from performing some over-the-air updates and potentially blocked them from bypassing their dealers and accepting orders or reservations for new vehicles directly from consumers.

Association President Jared Wyrick said language regarding over-the-air updates has since been revised and will be inserted into the Senate bill.

"If any over-the-air update is done, and a consumer has a problem with it or an issue with it, and they go to a dealership for assistance, the manufacturer has to … compensate the dealership basically for helping with the over-the-air update," Wyrick told Automotive News. "That's the extent that we're going."

A second provision would require automakers to provide dealers with a written disclosure that can be given to potential vehicle buyers or lessors, outlining which accessories or functions of the vehicle may be upgraded or maintained by the automaker through over-the-air updates or other remote means, and any costs to the customer.

The alliance, which initially opposed the bill as it was introduced, welcomed the revision.

"Over-the-air updates allow consumers to update their vehicles from the convenience of their driveways," the alliance said in a statement. "We are pleased that the prohibition on manufacturers offering those features to consumers in West Virginia's HB 4560 was removed, and hope that other states considering the issue think about the inconvenience their bills would have on consumers."

Oklahoma and Vermont have proposed similar legislation that would prohibit manufacturers from offering over-the-air updates to consumers. The alliance said it is trying to reach a compromise with dealers in those states.

In West Virginia, vehicle reservations by automakers remain a source of tension and concern for the state's dealer association.

"We do not like the reservation system. We think that that's the camel's nose under the tent," Wyrick said.

"I think that we have some major issues with that. We are OK if a consumer wants to reserve a car. We don't find it too burdensome to have to make that reservation with their local dealer."