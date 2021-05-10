West Herr Automotive acquires Toyota dealership

Growing West Herr Automotive Group Inc., based in western New York, has expanded with the acquisition of its fourth Toyota dealership.

West Herr bought Vanderstyne Toyota in Rochester, N.Y., from Jay Vanderstyne on April 29. Terms were not disclosed, but the store was renamed West Herr Toyota of Rochester. Jay Vanderstyne is staying on as general manager.

"We are especially excited about the acquisition of Vanderstyne Toyota because of the manner in which this store was operated," West Herr CEO Scott Bieler said in a statement. "The Vanderstyne family is known throughout the Rochester area as people of integrity."