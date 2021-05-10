West Herr Automotive acquires Toyota dealership

New York dealership group bought Vanderstyne Toyota in Rochester, N.Y.

Twitter screen grab

Growing West Herr Automotive Group Inc., based in western New York, has expanded with the acquisition of its fourth Toyota dealership.

West Herr bought Vanderstyne Toyota in Rochester, N.Y., from Jay Vanderstyne on April 29. Terms were not disclosed, but the store was renamed West Herr Toyota of Rochester. Jay Vanderstyne is staying on as general manager.

"We are especially excited about the acquisition of Vanderstyne Toyota because of the manner in which this store was operated," West Herr CEO Scott Bieler said in a statement. "The Vanderstyne family is known throughout the Rochester area as people of integrity."

Dealership Buy/SellDealership Buy/Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements. See our list of buy/sells and submit details of your deals here.

West Herr has six dealerships in the Rochester area and said the Toyota store is across the street from its West Herr Ford and West Herr Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram-Fiat dealerships.

The Toyota dealership is the group's 29th location. Last year, West Herr bought LeBrun Toyota in Canandaigua, N.Y.; Ray Laks Acura of Buffalo in Williamsville, N.Y.; and Towne Lincoln in Orchard Park, N.Y.

West Herr, of Orchard Park, N.Y., ranks No. 22 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 29,085 new vehicles in 2020.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Dealer helps families of officers after deadly chase
Letter
to the
Editor

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Dealer helps families of officers after deadly chase
Dealer helps families of officers after deadly chase
Breaking up shares isn't hard to do
Breaking up shares isn't hard to do
FCA employee-discount scheme a mystery
FCA employee-discount scheme a mystery
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-10-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive