VW, Napleton do battle as retailer goes after stores

Napleton is appealing the Pennsylvania federal court's August ruling to the 3rd Circuit.

In a statement to Automotive News, Napleton said Volkswagen filed its lawsuit after the retailer gave notice that it was going to sue the automaker.

"Volkswagen Group continues to retaliate against Napleton for bringing suit over Dieselgate, acting as class plaintiff and opting out of the class settlement," Napleton Automotive said. "Napleton remains uncowed and will continue to defend itself against baseless allegations and despite Volkswagen Group's retaliation for seeking just compensation for itself and other Volkswagen dealers."

Napleton, in a Dec. 7 amendment of its counterclaim, also cited the diesel litigation as the reason Volkswagen and Audi rejected it as a dealership purchaser.

Volkswagen in 2017 agreed to pay U.S. dealers a combined $1.2 billion in a settlement related to the diesel scandal — an average of about $1.85 million per store, according to Reuters. Napleton's three stores opted out, and the retailer struck its own undisclosed settlement in 2018.

A Volkswagen spokesman and Audi spokeswoman declined to comment because of the pending litigation. Dennis George, a Philadelphia lawyer for Wyoming Valley Motors, also declined to comment.

In addition to the Pennsylvania dealerships, Napleton wants to buy an Audi dealership in Michigan.

Volkswagen said in a court filing that Audi received on Oct. 22 a copy of a purchase agreement from Eitel Dahm Motor Group, which operates Audi Rochester Hills in southeast Michigan. Dahm wanted to sell the Audi dealership — plus Porsche, Mini and BMW stores — to Napleton, according to Volkswagen's complaint, and the agreement listed the deal's blue-sky value at $31.5 million, including $15.25 million for the Audi store. Blue sky is the intangible value of a dealership, including goodwill.

Napleton in last week's filing said Audi notified it Nov. 20 that it was rejecting the deal. Eitel Dahm's name is redacted in the filing, but the asset purchase date mentioned matches information for that deal from Volkswagen in earlier case filings.

The retailer said the Dahm rejection is based on "unfounded grounds" cited in Wyoming Valley rejection letters and "unproven claims" from the Hyundai lawsuit. Dahm wrote to Napleton on Dec. 3 and requested the entire transaction be terminated so it could "move forward with another buyer," according to the Dec. 7 filing.

Eitel Dahm COO Chris Consiglio declined to comment.

Napleton is seeking damages to be determined at trial, plus costs and fees, and asked the court to enjoin Volkswagen from using pretextual — or false — reasons and "corporate animus in evaluating Napleton as a proposed dealer," according to the filing.

Volkswagen and Napleton have a litigious relationship dating to at least 2001. Audi sued Napleton in a Cook County, Ill., court, alleging that the retailer did not return six vehicles Audi bought from unsold inventory when Napleton sold an Audi store in 1997. Volkswagen claimed Napleton sold the cars to another dealer, essentially getting paid twice. The parties settled in September 2001.

Napleton has a litigation history with other automakers. In 2014, it sued Jaguar Land Rover, alleging the automaker improperly blocked a sale of five Long Island stores to Napleton. The parties settled, and the stores were sold to another dealer.

And in 2016, Napleton sued FCA US, alleging the automaker incentivized some dealers to report false sales and thereby created an uneven playing field for competing retailers. Napleton and FCA settled in 2019.