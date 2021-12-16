VW invests $20M to prep U.S. stores for EV sales

Volkswagen of America said Thursday that it had committed $20 million to ongoing efforts to prepare its U.S. retail network to sell battery-electric vehicles, including underwriting upgrades at franchised dealerships for charging infrastructure and fixed ops.

U.S. dealers began selling the VW ID4 compact crossover in March. The automaker will begin local production in early 2022 at its assembly complex in Chattanooga.

VW said that its subsidy program, which is scheduled to continue through June, has resulted so far in dealers adding 23,490 kilowatts of charging capacity and training more than 1,260 service technicians across the country. More than 99 percent of VW dealers in the U.S. signed up for improvements needed to sell EVs.