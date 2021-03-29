Volvo leaves U.S. dealers confused on plans

"Volvo's proposed scheme violates its retailer agreement with dealers," the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association said in a March 22 letter to Volvo Car USA CEO Anders Gustafsson. "The Volvo retailer agreement ... does not contemplate anything like the scheme attributed to Volvo officials where vehicles are sold online by the U.S. distributor at a price set by the distributor."

Gustafsson is preparing to meet with U.S. dealers during a six-city roadshow in April. He told Automotive News last week that retailers are "nervous about uncertainty."

"It's very clear that [there are] some misunderstandings out there," Gustafsson said. "I have still a tough time to understand why everyone is so suspicious. We are trying to develop this brand faster than our competitors."

To achieve that, Volvo has not been afraid to experiment with innovative business models, sometimes doing so without first securing the buy-in of its retailers. Last year, Volvo was forced to suspend a vehicle subscription program in California following dealer agitation there.

The best dealer-manufacturer relationships are built on partnerships, said Adam Simms, co-owner of Price Simms Auto Group, which operates two Volvo stores in the Bay Area.

"Any development to improve the customer experience that involves the OEM should be an iterative process between the dealer and the factory," Simms said.