Village Automotive buys standalone GMC store in Massachusetts

Village Automotive renamed the store GMC Danvers

Village Automotive Group owner Ray Ciccolo and COO Tony Bartolotti have acquired one of the country's remaining standalone GMC dealerships: Moore GMC Truck in Danvers, Mass.

The Boston-area group purchased the dealership Tuesday from longtime owners Bob Moore and Elaine Moore. Terms were not disclosed.

The Moores are retiring after owning the store for more than 50 years, said Carrie Forbes, vice president of dealer services for Nancy Phillips Associates, a dealership advisory firm in Exeter, N.H., that handled the transaction.

Village Automotive renamed the store GMC Danvers.

At the beginning of 2021, there were just 44 exclusive GMC dealerships in the country, according to Automotive News' annual dealer census.

Bartolotti told Automotive News that Village Automotive, now with seven dealerships, didn't have a truck brand in its portfolio. He said he likes that the store is a standalone GMC outlet, and that it's near two of the group's other dealerships.
"We bought this store primarily because Mr. Moore did a hell of a job for a long time, [and was] very focused on the community, and we do the same," Bartolotti said.

Village Automotive also hopes within a month or so to open a Polestar store in Boston.

