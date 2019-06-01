Vendors get a hard look as dealer profits fall

From CRM to landscaping, all partners facing reviews

With profit margins falling and sales slowing, Fletcher Auto Group took a hard look at its expenses as 2018 ended, especially the vendors with which it contracts.

So began a review of the 12-store dealership group's customer relationship management system provider. "You have to ask some hard questions," said Brent Lobanoff, executive vice president of Fletcher Auto in North Little Rock, Ark. After getting answers to those questions from three finalists, including the group's existing CRM provider, Fletcher Auto switched vendors, saving the retailer almost $180,000 a year.


Lobanoff: Ask “hard questions.”

That's no small sum at a time when new-vehicle sales are dropping, interest rates are rising and margins are tightening. And Lobanoff is far from alone. Many dealers told Automotive News that cutting vendor costs is a priority this year.

The vendor reviews are happening in the wake of a year in which the average U.S. light-vehicle dealership reported a loss on operations for the first time in at least a decade, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association. And new-vehicle sales, which often carry slim or no profit for dealerships anyway, are widely expected to cool in 2019 and then plateau or decline for the foreseeable future.

David Kelleher, president of David Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram in Glen Mills, Pa., said climbing interest rates and rising vehicle inventories have complicated retailers' expense puzzles.

"When interest rates were down, we could carry whatever we wanted; it didn't matter," Kelleher said. Now dealers must be more careful with what they order each month, he added. Even with conservative vehicle orders, higher floorplanning costs mean cuts are needed somewhere.

"Every dealer should vet their business partners on a regular basis," Michelle Primm, managing partner of Cascade Auto Group in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, wrote in an email. This applies to all vendors, not just those tied to sales, she said. While Primm likes Cascade's landscaping contractor, she still shops those services every other season.

Trusted vendor

This year, because margins are tightening, "we are taking a hard look at our marketing partners," Primm said. "Not only making sure we understand what we are paying for but is it effective?"

Cascade's review seeks to determine whether those marketing vendors' performance goals are understandable, measurable and accurate, she said. The dealership group also is reworking its marketing mix and decided to eliminate print media for a quarter and boost its social media spend, while adding a TV station for advertising.

And then there are extraneous vendors. Primm said Cascade discovered it was paying a vendor for a service that comes free from one of the automakers it represents.

Kelleher takes a hard look at his store's vendor costs twice a year.

"It's amazing what will happen after just six months," he said, adding that prices for certain products can rise during that time without the dealer's knowledge. Other purchases may have seemed like good ideas a year earlier but did nothing to increase sales.

It's why Kelleher, too, is focused on vendors' performance. For certain operational aspects, such as digital marketing, he encourages relying on a trusted vendor to focus on detailed information while making the performance trackable. For his digital marketing, he uses a simple dashboard to monitor criteria such as unique website visits. It also can quantify visits per dollar spent, for example.

Digital retailing, where more of the vehicle transaction happens online, and digital marketing are common focuses for dealers as they scrutinize vendor costs. Can a new digital retailing tool, for instance, save money by making a net reduction of vendors possible, or does it just add cost and another relationship to manage?

Must be measurable

When Lee Auto Malls in Maine signs up with a vendor, it lays out the criteria it will measure ahead of time — knowing that it plans to spend a certain amount and then expects to reach a certain goal, said CEO John Isaacson. If that goal isn't achieved by the established time, that vendor is dropped. "Three months from now we're not all looking at each other thinking, 'Did it work? I don't know. What do you think?' " Isaacson said. "It has to be measurable."

Lee, with its dozen or so vendors, seeks to use the same companies across all its stores, regardless of whether they are a perfect fit for each automotive brand. "If we're going to have one service scheduler, then we're going to figure out what's the best one overall and use that," Isaacson said.

Lee then trains everyone across the dealership group to use that vendor's service. It's more efficient and effective than trying to work with each brand's preferred vendors and having disparate ones from store to store, Isaacson said. That's "too hard to keep our arms around," he said, adding that it also becomes more difficult to have an objective scorecard for all the vendors.

And offering a single contract across Lee's eight new-vehicle and 11 used-only stores can help the group negotiate a better deal.

It comes down to ensuring the retailer is getting the most bang for its buck, Isaacson said.

"You can look at your vendors and say, 'We're paying XYZ vendor too much money,' which may be true," Isaacson said. "Or you can look at the product you're buying and say, … 'How can I get more out of it?' "

