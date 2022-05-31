U.S. court dismisses antitrust case against Reynolds and Reynolds following settlement

Data integration service provider Authenticom's antitrust lawsuit against dealership management system company Reynolds and Reynolds Co. was dismissed Friday after the parties settled their differences.

The dismissal came five years after Authenticom accused Reynolds and CDK Global, another DMS giant, of creating a duopoly in the dealership data integration market. A countersuit filed in 2018 by Reynolds was also dismissed, according to a May 27 filing in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

That filing said Authenticom and Reynolds had "settled their claims and counterclaims against each other." Details of the settlement weren't available, but the court document said both parties would be responsible for their own legal fees.

Both the Authenticom suit and Reynolds' counterclaim were dismissed with prejudice, which means the cases are over and can't be refiled.