U.S. court dismisses antitrust case against Reynolds and Reynolds following settlement

The court filing said Authenticom and Reynolds 'settled their claims and counterclaims against each other.' Terms of the settlement weren't available. A countersuit filed by Reynolds was also dismissed after years-long litigation between the companies.

TWITTER

Data integration service provider Authenticom's antitrust lawsuit against dealership management system company Reynolds and Reynolds Co. was dismissed Friday after the parties settled their differences.

The dismissal came five years after Authenticom accused Reynolds and CDK Global, another DMS giant, of creating a duopoly in the dealership data integration market. A countersuit filed in 2018 by Reynolds was also dismissed, according to a May 27 filing in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

That filing said Authenticom and Reynolds had "settled their claims and counterclaims against each other." Details of the settlement weren't available, but the court document said both parties would be responsible for their own legal fees.

Both the Authenticom suit and Reynolds' counterclaim were dismissed with prejudice, which means the cases are over and can't be refiled.

Dismissal ruling
Case dismissal >

Last week's dismissals are the final step in years-long litigation between Authenticom and the DMS providers. Authenticom and CDK Global settled their case in November 2020, with CDK agreeing to make a one-time cash payment to Authenticom.

"We are very happy to be moving on with the business and putting this behind us," Authenticom CEO Steve Cottrell told Automotive News Tuesday.

A Reynolds spokesman on Tuesday declined to comment.

After Authenticom sued CDK and Reynolds in 2017, other vendors and dealership groups also sued the DMS providers for antitrust violations, and some of the companies' actions, including Authenticom's, were centralized to a multidistrict litigation in the Northern District of Illinois.

Related Article
Setback for Authenticom suit against CDK, Reynolds
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A brighter business outlook in the States is one reason Canadian dealer groups are buying U.S. stores
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
STEELE-01_i.jpg
A brighter business outlook in the States is one reason Canadian dealer groups are buying U.S. stores
KiaofClermont-MAIN_i.jpg
Kia, Stellantis and Ford dealerships sell in 3 states
Louis Thomas Subaru in Parkersburg, W.Va.
Dealer anniversary
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-30-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive