U.S. dealer groups want answers from VW on 'alarming and puzzling' Scout announcement

The National Automobile Dealers Association and several state associations are reaching out to Volkswagen Group of America looking for assurances on how the German automaker's new Scout brand will be retailed in the U.S., and making sure any plan doesn't violate state franchise laws, Automotive News has learned.
In announcing creation of the Scout brand on May 11, Herbert Diess, CEO of VW Group, said the automaker's plan was to build a "separate, independent company" to operate the brand, sharing a sketch of a future battery electric SUV and pickup. But Diess made no mention of how the U.S.-made vehicles would be distributed in the market, leaving concerned dealers wondering whether the new brand with products they have long coveted would either sell direct to consumers or be a competing franchise.
In a letter dated Tuesday to Scott Keogh, CEO of VW Group of America, NADA CEO Mike Stanton addressed the lack of information from the Scout announcement and urged Keogh to "quickly and clearly communicate Scout's distribution plan to your dealers who have made significant investments to support VW's business model and transformation to electrification."