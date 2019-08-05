Two New York dealerships ordered to pay $305K for deceptively selling F&I add-on product

Two New York dealerships have been ordered to pay more than $305,000 in penalties and restitution to consumers for engaging in what the state attorney general's office calls fraudulent and deceptive business practices.

Attorney General Letitia James announced July 26 that Victory Mitsubishi of Larchmont and Victory Suzuki of the Bronx have been ordered to pay $305,850. Of that, $215,850 is restitution. Restitution payments have been mailed to more than 400 consumers who were sold what the attorney general's office referred to as a "bogus anti-theft window etch product" without knowledge or consent. The dealerships charged consumers as much as nearly $4,000 extra for the fraudulent add-on products, according to the office.

"We are returning money to New Yorkers that was stolen from them," James said in a statement. "These car dealerships ripped off consumers by charging for unwanted, secretive, last-minute add-ons. My office will continue to protect New York's consumers and ensure that all car dealerships throughout the state comply with the law."

The dealerships will also have to pay $90,000 in penalties, the attorney general's office told Automotive News.

The settlement is the result of a lawsuit filed by former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in December 2017, claiming that the dealerships charged many consumers amounts ranging from $129 to $3,998 for the unwanted add-on product, according to a previous report. The Mitsubishi store closed in 2018.

The attorney general's office received a complaint in April 2015 from a consumer who noticed an unexpected $1,995 charge labeled "etch" on the bill of sale for a vehicle from Victory Mitsubishi. The dealership told the attorney general's office the charge was for a glass etch product, but the consumer reported no knowledge of buying the product. After contact with the attorney general's office, the dealership issued a refund to the customer.

In last month's statement, James noted that the Victory case is part of the office's initiative to end the practice of "jamming," or unlawfully charging consumers for products and services without their knowledge or consent. The New York attorney general's office has obtained about $19 million in restitution and penalties from dealership since 2015, and nearly 29,000 consumers have been eligible for restitution.