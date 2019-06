Doug MacGlashan , a contractor in the building during the shooting, told NBC Bay Area one of the victims spoke to him moments before MacGlashan heard gunfire and ran.

"He said, 'I just fired him, he won't leave the premises. Should I be worried, what should I do?'" MacGlashan told the station. "So they were wondering should they call authorities. At that point, somebody asked, 'Should we be worried?' Somebody said, 'Yeah, he's got a history with guns.' Not 10 minutes later, we heard gunshots."

Police are investigating on the scene, the statement said.

Police have not released the identities of the victims.

Morgan Hill is about 22 miles southeast of San Jose.