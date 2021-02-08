Triunity Automotive buys Pendragon JLR dealership

Triunity Automotive Group has purchased Hornburg Jaguar-Land Rover in West Hollywood, Calif., from Pendragon, a public dealership group in the United Kingdom that is selling its U.S. portfolio.

The acquisition, which was announced in September and closed Jan. 29, is the second franchised dealership for Triunity, of Fresno, Calif. It also owns Mercedes-Benz of Fresno and a truck fleet service center, also in Fresno.

"The Hornburg store is a heritage dealership with a 70-plus year history in Los Angeles and we intend on making a little history of our own," Triunity CEO and dealer principal Scott Biehl said in a statement.

The dealership, which operates from separate sales and service buildings, has been renamed Jaguar-Land Rover Los Angeles. Triunity said the store will relocate to a 100,000-square-foot location in Los Angeles as early as next month. The new operation will bring sales and service together into one facility.

"With those 70 years have come some outdated facilities and, honestly, untapped potential to serve a JLR customer who expects a lot," Biehl said in the statement.

Pendragon made about $22.3 million on the sale. It also has a deal to sell its Jaguar-Land Rover store in Santa Monica, Calif., to Redwood Automotive.

National Business Brokers handled the transaction for Triunity and Pendragon.