Toyota, Stellantis, GM dealerships change hands in four acquisitions

Serra Automotive, one of the largest private dealership groups in the country, has expanded its Michigan presence with the purchase of a Buick-GMC dealership in suburban Detroit.

Serra on Monday bought Shelton Buick-GMC in Rochester Hills from dealer Russ Shelton. The dealership was renamed Serra Buick-GMC Rochester Hills.

Joe Serra, Serra group president, in a note to employees about the acquisition, noted that Shelton Buick-GMC had been serving customers in the area since 1958. Serra said Kevin Cassidy, executive manager at the nearby Serra Ford Rochester Hills dealership, also will oversee the new store.

The acquisition comes more than a year after Serra Automotive's last dealership purchase. In February 2021, the group bought Buff Whelan Chevrolet in Sterling Heights, Mich., which then was the highest-volume Chevrolet store in the country.

Serra Automotive has dealerships across Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio and Tennessee.

Serra Automotive of Fenton, Mich., ranks No. 12 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 40,047 new vehicles in 2021.