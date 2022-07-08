Toyota, Nissan, Kia and Chevy dealerships acquired in four states

Mario Hernandez and Teton Auto Group added a fourth Toyota dealership to their portfolio with the acquisition of Coos Bay Toyota in Oregon on May 26.

Hernandez, dealer principal of Teton Auto, and the group bought the dealership from brothers Guy and Lee Hawthorne, according to Jesse Stopnitzky of Performance Brokerage Services, a buy-sell firm in Irvine, Calif., who represented the Hawthorne brothers in the transaction.

Teton will keep the store's name. Coos Bay, along the Pacific Ocean, is north of the California border and is southwest of Portland.

Hernandez and Jim Parker founded Teton Auto in 2005 when they opened their first store, a Toyota dealership, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Teton Auto has since expanded into Oregon, Nevada, Colorado and Washington.

The Coos Bay acquisition adds a ninth dealership to Teton Auto's portfolio that also includes Honda, Ford and Volkswagen stores, according to a news release.

In August 2021, Hernandez, Teton and two other partners bought Summit Ford in Silverthorne, Colo.

The Hawthorne brothers, who are retiring, opened the Toyota dealership in 1981.

"Family owned for decades, Guy and Lee Hawthorne built a family-friendly atmosphere with an emphasis on first-class customer service," Stopnitzky said in a statement.