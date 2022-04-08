Toyota dealership employee dead in Illinois after shooting; suspect charged with murder

Police in Loves Park, Ill., said the Anderson Toyota employee was shot and "the evidence indicates this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence."

An employee of a Toyota dealership in northern Illinois died Thursday evening after being shot in the store's parking lot, local police said.

Police in Loves Park, Ill., said Anderson Toyota employee Daniel R. Johnson, 29, was shot and that "the evidence indicates this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence."

Paramedics arrived at the dealership and attempted lifesaving measures, but Johnson, a Rockford, Ill., resident, ultimately died, according to the news release.

Roman C. Richmond, 27, was charged in the shooting, police said in the statement.

Police filed five charges against Richmond on Friday: first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Richmond is being held at Winnebago County Jail on no bond. He had several warrants out for his arrest, including theft, criminal trespass, residential burglary and domestic battery.

A sales manager at Anderson Toyota declined to comment. There was no immediate comment from Toyota Motor North America.

Police said a second person was detained and questioned about the shooting, then later released.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
CDK Global's $8.3 billion deal to go private could accelerate growth
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
CDK Global COO Joe Tautges
CDK Global's $8.3 billion deal to go private could accelerate growth
tax puzzle
LIFO relief bill a sliver of hope for car dealers
M&A consultant Ducker Holdings merges with Boston firm
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-4-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive