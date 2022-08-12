Toyota dealers line up for digital tools SmartPath, Lexus Monogram

Toyota Motor North America is approaching critical mass in dealer adoption of its Toyota SmartPath and Lexus Monogram digital retailing tools, and retailers are starting to see improvements in profits as the tools expand to cover service and finance and insurance functions.
More than 20 percent of Toyota's and Lexus' 1,500 U.S. dealers are actively using the in-house designed tools, which the Japanese automaker began to roll out in 2019, about six months before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. What began with a handful of pilot dealerships has now expanded to hundreds of dealers, "and we're launching four or five new dealers per week," said Tim Bliss, general manager for retail transformation at Toyota Motor North America.
Bliss said about 100 dealers are waiting in line to have SmartPath or Monogram installed. Recent metrics may provide a clue as to why dealers have embraced the technology so enthusiastically.