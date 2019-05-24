Tornado causes heavy damage to Chevy store in Missouri

For Missouri dealer Kevin Riley, the rebuilding begins now. And there will be a lot of it after Riley Chevrolet in Jefferson City sustained immense damage to its vehicle inventory and buildings from a tornado last week.

The twister damaged all of the about 750 vehicles at the dealership, flipping them around the lot, and it destroyed Riley Chevrolet's service department and damaged the main showroom. That the tornado hit the dealership close to midnight on Wednesday, May 22, was a blessing, Riley said.

"There definitely would have been casualties or serious injuries in this building" if the storm had struck when the store was open, Riley told Automotive News.

With the dealership empty, no one was injured. The National Weather Service reported the tornado moved through the area at 40 mph and with wind speeds of up to 160 mph, sending debris 13,000 feet into the air. No deaths were reported in Jefferson City, though the Associated Press reported that three people were killed when a storm roared through Golden City, Mo., more than 150 miles southwest.

Riley, president of the dealership and a co-owner with his two brothers, rode out the tornado in a shelter at his home after warnings sounded for a "catastrophic storm." After the danger had passed, he went to the dealership around 12:30 a.m.

"It was just breathtaking," Riley said. "The electricity was out, and it was dark. So you had to take a walk to even comprehend what had just taken place."

The tornado skipped over the Toyota store on the same site before touching down and leaving a path of destruction, he said.

"It destroyed a line of vehicles and then slammed into the Chevrolet store, crushed it down and moved the building halfway across the service center's floor."

The floor looked like it had been wiped clean, he said. "Automotive lifts pulled out of the floor — the force of it is just mind-boggling," Riley said.

Images showed Riley Chevrolet's lot with hundreds of cars and trucks flipped upside down, on their sides and piled on top of each other, their windows shattered or blown out.