TIMELINE: The case against former Reynolds and Reynolds CEO Bob Brockman

A federal judge has determined that former Reynolds and Reynolds Co. CEO Bob Brockman is competent to stand trial on multiple criminal charges related to allegations of tax evasion.

Brockman, 80, was charged in October 2020 with 39 counts, including tax evasion, wire fraud, money laundering and evidence tampering in what federal prosecutors say was a complex scheme to evade taxes on $2 billion in income.

His lawyers sought a competency hearing, which was held over eight days in November 2021 in a Houston courtroom, to determine whether Brockman could assist in his defense. Brockman's lawyers said he had been diagnosed with symptoms indicative of Parkinson's disease or Lewy body dementia that made it difficult for him to process or retain information. Prosecutors, however, argued that Brockman had faked his symptoms to avoid prosecution.

To help readers follow the developments in the case, we've compiled our ongoing coverage of the proceedings in one organized timeline. We will continue to closely watch the developments and update this timeline with future news stories about Brockman's case.

Oct. 15, 2020: A federal grand jury in San Francisco indicted Brockman on 39 counts.

Nov. 6: Brockman stepped down as Reynolds' chairman and CEO. Tommy Barras, then president and COO, was promoted to CEO.

Nov. 30: Brockman's lawyers ask a federal judge in San Francisco to move the case to Houston to be closer to his residence, citing Brockman's health as a factor.

Dec. 8: Brockman's lawyers request a competency hearing to determine whether he can assist in his defense, citing a diagnosis of symptoms indicative of Parkinson's disease or Lewy body dementia.

Dec. 15: Prosecutors say Brockman's continuation as CEO of Reynolds and Reynolds after his diagnosis and after being indicted raise questions about the validity of his lawyers' claims that he is not competent to stand trial.

Jan. 4, 2021: The case is moved from federal court in San Francisco to a Houston district, closer to where Brockman lives.

Feb. 1: A federal judge schedules Brockman's competency hearing for June.

April 28: Brockman's competency hearing is delayed until September.

September: Brockman's competency hearing is delayed for a second time, until November.

November: A competency hearing is held in a Houston courtroom for eight days to determine whether Brockman can assist with his defense.

April 13, 2022: Brockman's lawyers say in a court filing that Brockman's health has deteriorated since the November 2021 competency hearing, citing a COVID-19 diagnosis and a hospitalization for acute prostatitis and toxic metabolic encephalopathy.

April 27: Prosecutors respond to the court filing from Brockman's attorneys, asking a federal judge to disregard information about Brockman's health that was disclosed after the competency hearing.

May 2: In a court filing, Brockman's lawyers say his health has continued to decline following an April hospitalization for infections that could affect his cognitive abilities.

May 23: U.S. District Judge George Hanks Jr. issues his opinion that Brockman is competent to stand trial.