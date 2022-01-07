Three domestic brand dealerships change hands in Mich., Fla., Calif.

Three domestic brand dealerships sold late last year in transactions in Michigan, Florida and California.

Here's a look at the deals, one of which involved a group on Automotive News' top 150 dealership groups list.

Longtime Buick-GMC dealership changes hands in northern Michigan

A longtime family-owned dealership in northern Michigan changed hands in November when Tom Wagar sold his Buick-GMC store in Gaylord.

Gene Skiba and investors Linda Wernig, Andrew Krajniak and Lucas Shepherd bought Wagar Motors on Nov. 5 and renamed it Jim Wernig Buick-GMC, Skiba said.

The dealership, which dates back more than 50 years, sits across the street from Jim Wernig Chevrolet, said Skiba, dealer principal of the two Gaylord stores, plus a Buick-GMC dealership in Alpena, Mich.

"Tom and I have been competitors for the last 44 years," Skiba said. "He and I have remained friends, and he decided it was time for him to move on."

Skiba said partner Linda Wernig's late husband was Jim Wernig. Krajniak is a manager at the Chevrolet store and Shepherd at the Alpena dealership.

Skiba said Jim Wernig Buick-GMC is slated to undergo a complete remodel this spring.