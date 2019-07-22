Texas dealer goes all-in on plan to revive Mitsubishi's image

"Just because our cars may not be $50,000, there's no reason why we can't give that [premium] type of treatment," Baum, whose father was a Chrysler dealer, said last week. "Right now, this is the prettiest store as far as I'm concerned on I-35."

Not only is Mitsubishi Motors doing a respectable business, Baum said, but it's rapidly constructing a new identity in the U.S. that will come as a surprise to the doubters. "We feel our investment is a very, very safe bet," he said of his 5-week-old store. "We definitely believe in the reinvention of the brand, the quality of the product."

But beyond brand image, new product and marketing schemes, Baum, whose family has a second Mitsubishi store in nearby Hurst, thinks Job 1 is just letting the community know that Mitsubishi is still alive and kicking.

Baum sold around 700 new vehicles last year at his franchise's previous location and expects deliveries to rise 20 percent at the new high-profile facility. Lit up at night, the giant Mitsubishi lettering and red diamond logo serve as a beacon bolstering the visibility of the brand.