Tesla poised to open first standalone gallery in Michigan

Tesla Inc. recently opened its first brick-and-mortar service center in Michigan — and is preparing an adjacent Tesla Gallery — months after a legal victory gave the automaker a foothold in a state it where its operations were previously barred .

The building, located on Big Lake Road, 41 miles northwest of Detroit in Clarkston, Mich. , features prominent Tesla signage, "Coming Soon" decals and a parking lot filled with more than a dozen luxury electric vehicles.

The adjacent service center has been open since early March, offering software diagnostics and resolutions, hardware adjustments and parts replacements, according to a spokesman. Customers can schedule service appointments online, on their Tesla app or in-person.

A sign on a window earlier this month informed visitors of a new touch-free service experience in light of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing customers to scan a QR code to check-in for an appointment. A table near the front of the service center had a sheet with further safety instructions and a bottle of hand sanitizer.