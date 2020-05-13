Tesla poised to open first standalone gallery in Michigan

Tesla Michigan
MELISSA BURDEN

Tesla Inc. recently opened its first brick-and-mortar service center in Michigan — and is preparing an adjacent Tesla Gallery — months after a legal victory gave the automaker a foothold in a state it where its operations were previously barred .

The building, located on Big Lake Road, 41 miles northwest of Detroit in Clarkston, Mich., features prominent Tesla signage, "Coming Soon" decals and a parking lot filled with more than a dozen luxury electric vehicles.

The adjacent service center has been open since early March, offering software diagnostics and resolutions, hardware adjustments and parts replacements, according to a spokesman. Customers can schedule service appointments online, on their Tesla app or in-person.

A sign on a window earlier this month informed visitors of a new touch-free service experience in light of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing customers to scan a QR code to check-in for an appointment. A table near the front of the service center had a sheet with further safety instructions and a bottle of hand sanitizer.

A Tesla spokesman did not offer an opening date for the gallery. Michigan remains under a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic until May 28 and auto sales have been allowed online only.

Michigan settlement

When Tesla's gallery opens, customers will be able to learn more about products and test-drive vehicles, although they can't make direct purchases.

The service center is Tesla's first in the state. The nearest location previously was in Toledo, Ohio. Tesla currently operates a gallery location in the Somerset Collection mall in suburban Detroit.

Tesla in January scored a legal victory when it reached a settlement with the state of Michigan that allows it to sell and service its electric vehicles in the state, albeit through a subsidiary.

The stipulation says Tesla may "operate under existing Michigan law; sell cars to Michigan customers as long as the sales contract indicates the sale took place in a state other than Michigan; and, indirectly own service and repair facilities in Michigan through a subsidiary, Tesla Michigan."

The stipulation, filed in U.S. District Court, allows the automaker to operate galleries in Michigan to "educate customers and facilitate transactions out-of-state." Gallery employees can conduct demonstration drives, discuss prices, service, financing, leasing, and trade-ins with potential customers and facilitate "ordering and purchase of a vehicle for which legal title transfers out-of-state."

A spokesman did not say if, or where, the automaker planned additional galleries or service centers.

