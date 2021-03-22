Terry Taylor buys Toyota store from Prime

Terry Taylor, one of the country's largest owners of dealerships, has acquired another store — this time Prime Toyota-Boston in West Roxbury, Mass.

Prime Automotive Group sold its Toyota store to Taylor on Monday, Prime confirmed. The store has been renamed Parkway Toyota of Boston.

Last week, Prime sold two other Toyota stores in Massachusetts to Group 1 Automotive Inc.

The Toyota sales are part of a process Prime began last summer to sell five dealerships, the company said in a statement last week. A Prime Chevrolet and Subaru store also are slated to be sold.

"The sales are part of a larger Prime strategy to consolidate operations in the Northeast and are the culmination of agreements with manufacturers," the company said in the statement.