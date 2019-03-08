Tariff threat dampens dealers' optimism

Fear of higher prices, lower sales in Q1 survey

With a timer ticking on President Donald Trump's tariff decision, franchised dealers are bracing for a negative impact to their business, according to the latest Cox Automotive Dealer Sentiment Index survey.

The survey gauges dealers' perceptions of the last 90 days and expectations for the next three months. It identifies key factors affecting retailers' optimism or pessimism. Cox Automotive began reporting survey results in the third quarter of 2017.

Holding back business
Franchised dealers were most concerned about the following 5 factors in the 1st quarter. Concerns about competition were consistent with the year earlier, but the percentage of dealers worried about the other factors escalated.
  % of dealers Concerned Q1 2019 % of dealers concerned Q1 2018
Market conditions 46% 37%
Competition 41% 41%
Interest rates 36% 10%
Consumer confidence 32% 16%
Expenses 24% 21%
Source: Q1 2019 Cox Automotive Dealer Sentiment Index

The latest survey, for the first quarter, was conducted Jan. 28 to Feb. 8, on the heels of the longest government shutdown in history and in the midst of a polar vortex that impacted much of the country. Of the 1,164 respondents, 617 were franchised dealers and 547 were independents. The survey tracks how dealers view their market on a scale from weak to strong. A score higher than 50 indicates optimism, while a score below 50 indicates a negative outlook.

The bloated optimism of last year is beginning to fade, the survey found. Sentiment is weaker for franchised dealers, down to 50 — the lowest level Cox has reported since the survey's launch — from 55 in the first quarter of 2018. For franchised and independent dealers combined, sentiment is 48, down from 49 a year earlier.

More than half of franchised dealers are concerned that tariffs will drive up vehicle prices at their stores, according to the index, with 64 percent wary of higher prices on all new vehicles and 63 percent worried about higher import-vehicle prices.

Short-term lift

The White House received a report from the Commerce Department on Feb. 17 on whether auto imports pose a national security threat, starting a 90-day clock for the administration to negotiate any deals with China, the European Union and Japan.

A report from the Center for Automotive Research estimates the price of a U.S. light-duty vehicle would increase by $2,750 on average if tariffs are enacted. Cox predicts pull-ahead buying activity would result and would lift new-vehicle sales in the short term. In the used-vehicle market, Cox expects auction prices to rise as dealers rush to acquire additional vehicles.

Less optimism

Outside tariffs, weakening profit and slower customer traffic are driving down franchised dealer optimism, and sentiment around new-vehicle sales has dimmed to 53 from 65 the year earlier. Sentiment on used-vehicle inventory rebounded to a score of 62 after three straight quarters of declines, indicating dealers are having less trouble acquiring the vehicles, Cox Automotive Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke told Automotive News.

Import tariff blowback
Franchised dealers remain concerned about the impact potential import tariffs will have on vehicle sales. Compared with the 4th quarter of 2018, more dealers are concerned about higher prices on imported vehicles in particular.
  % of dealers concerned Q1 2019 % of dealers concerned Q4 2018
Higher prices on all new vehicles 64% 66%
Higher prices on imported vehicles 63% 59%
Higher prices on all used vehicles 41% 48%
Lower, or delayed, new-vehicle sales 39% 38%
Higher prices on domestic vehicles 21% 28%
Lower, or delayed, used-vehicle sales 13% 16%
Source: Q1 2019 Cox Automotive Dealer Sentiment Index

"We're seeing what would be a typical seasonal improvement. However, we definitely are well away from the tax-reform-induced euphoria," said Smoke.

Consumer confidence was the fourth-ranked concern among franchised dealers, compared with seventh the year earlier, and some of that reluctance relates to the new tax law.

For example, an Infiniti dealer in the Northeast said the government shutdown "had many clients unwilling to commit, and with the uncertainty of the 2018 income taxes, it seems to prolong the winter doldrums."

Cox found that dealers who operate outside high-tax states such as California, New York and New Jersey felt substantially more optimistic.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive