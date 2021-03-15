To survive, offer good experience, inventory

Creating an enjoyable experience for consumers and acquiring desirable inventory are key for the future of the franchised dealership model, dealership executives and experts say.

Dealers and fixed operations experts said during a virtual Automotive News Retail Forum: NADA panel discussion last week that dealership service and used-vehicle departments require the most attention amid the coronavirus pandemic, as gaps in these operations leave spaces that online players and other competitors can exploit.

Panelists also said electric vehicles will only threaten the dealership business model if retailers fail to prepare for and adapt to the change.