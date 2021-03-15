To survive, offer good experience, inventory

Gaps in dealership operations leave spaces that online competitors can exploit.

Creating an enjoyable experience for consumers and acquiring desirable inventory are key for the future of the franchised dealership model, dealership executives and experts say.

Dealers and fixed operations experts said during a virtual Automotive News Retail Forum: NADA panel discussion last week that dealership service and used-vehicle departments require the most attention amid the coronavirus pandemic, as gaps in these operations leave spaces that online players and other competitors can exploit.

Panelists also said electric vehicles will only threaten the dealership business model if retailers fail to prepare for and adapt to the change.

Retail Forum: NADA

Here are the topics for the 2 remaining weeks of the video series.
March 16: Mergers and acquisitions
March 23: Lessons in leadership
To register, go to autonews.com/rfsignup.

Gail: Don’t let up on changes.

The pandemic galvanized U.S. dealerships to update their technology and processes to meet customer needs on an unprecedented scale. Failing to maintain these changes by relaxing vehicle acquisition strategies or adding too much cost to operations will leave dealerships ill-prepared for the next economic shock, said Erich Gail, CEO of Cardinale Automotive Group in California.

"We've spent the last decade preparing for the next black swan event, and I don't think any of us could have imagined that it would come in the form of a global pandemic," Gail said. "You have to literally treat your operation like we're under a constricted market at all times."

Customers first

Treating customers as vital resources across departments is one way to maximize profit from operations. Jennifer Falada, Ally director of fixed operations consulting, said dealerships should focus on paving a relationship for customers from sales to service and offering them choices after the pandemic ends.

Falada: Make introductions.

"Are we doing the service department's introduction, even if it's virtually making sure the customer knows who they can talk to?" Falada said. "[Are we] setting their first service appointment just to really set ourselves up for that success of bringing those customers back into the service department?"

Inventory constraints on new and used vehicles presented challenges for retailers nationwide last year, and it remains a problem for dealership operations in 2021.

Trying to buy vehicles from existing customers — even asking for referrals to their neighbors — can help, panelists said.

Spitzer: Used store stands out

Acquiring a used-only store increased profit opportunities for Spitzer Management in Ohio, COO Andrew Spitzer said. The group previously avoided purchasing vehicles more than 10 years old. Spitzer operates 19 dealerships in Ohio, Florida and Pennsylvania selling 17 brands.

"That budget line has been a really unique opportunity to add a profit center," Spitzer said. "Had it not been for that acquisition, we'd have never even considered it."

Matt Bowers Auto Group outside New Orleans uses pay plans to try to alleviate inventory constraints, CEO Matt Bowers said. The group measures the number of vehicles it appraises against the number traded in and ranks — and rewards — employees on their ability to acquire used inventory.

Direct sales

Some dealers worry about threats to the franchised dealership model and increased competition from upstart EV manufacturers, should state laws limiting direct vehicle sales to consumers be relaxed.

Bowers: Rewards for used vehicles

"The model in general to cut out the franchisee is a scary thing," said Evelyn Sames, COO of Sames Auto Group in Laredo, Texas. "Our state has some great legislation protecting franchise dealers, and I think that's really important."

But the rise of EVs and EV-only automakers is real, and the pressure to ease direct-sales limitations will likely continue. In truck-heavy South Texas, significant EV adoption is far from imminent, Sames said, but her group still is working to install the architecture to support those sales. She added that she wished certain automakers were allowing more time for the rollout of electric charging stations, for example, given that dealerships aren't close to experiencing a return on those investments.

With potential changes from new challengers on the horizon, dealers must be sure they are looking for ways to improve their operations today, panelists said.

Sames: Charging station pressure

Delivering a great experience and having robust vehicle inventories ultimately are key to driving customer traffic and succeeding — even if Carvana opens a vehicle vending machine next door, Gail said.

If dealerships fail to deliver on both points, they deserve to lose business.

"We need to focus on the task at hand, which is to look inward. Let's not worry about disrupters," Gail said. "It's our responsibility to ensure that our automotive operations are truly built as fortress dealerships. It's not luck or magic. It's the result of extremely hard work."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Dealer anniversary
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Super salesman learned from many mentors
Super salesman learned from many mentors
Bank robber uses loaner car in thwarted getaway attempt
Bank robber uses loaner car in thwarted getaway attempt
Group may fight rejection of COVID claim
Group may fight rejection of COVID claim
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-15-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive