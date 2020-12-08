Supreme Court rejects Rep. Mike Kelly's bid to nullify Biden win in Pa.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Rep. Mike Kelly's request for an emergency order that would block Pennsylvania from certifying its election results, including Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump.

The Republican congressman and other plaintiffs had asked the court to prevent the state from taking any further action to certify its results of the Nov. 3 election and to undo any such actions already taken, according to a court filing last week.

Pennsylvania certified its presidential election results Nov. 24, declaring Democrat Biden the winner.

Kelly owns Mike Kelly Automotive, which retails Cadillac, Chevrolet, Kia, Hyundai and Toyota brands in Pennsylvania — a state where auto sales were temporarily banned in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The congressman's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Alliance wins delay on revised Mass. ‘right to repair' law
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Alliance wins delay on revised Mass. ‘right to repair' law
GMC steers away from buyouts to non-EV dealers, exec says
GMC steers away from buyouts to non-EV dealers, exec says
Retailers maintain, boost employee compensation as pandemic slows business
Retailers maintain, boost employee compensation as pandemic slows business
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive