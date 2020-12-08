Supreme Court rejects Rep. Mike Kelly's bid to nullify Biden win in Pa.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Rep. Mike Kelly's request for an emergency order that would block Pennsylvania from certifying its election results, including Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump.

The Republican congressman and other plaintiffs had asked the court to prevent the state from taking any further action to certify its results of the Nov. 3 election and to undo any such actions already taken, according to a court filing last week.

Pennsylvania certified its presidential election results Nov. 24, declaring Democrat Biden the winner.

Kelly owns Mike Kelly Automotive, which retails Cadillac, Chevrolet, Kia, Hyundai and Toyota brands in Pennsylvania — a state where auto sales were temporarily banned in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The congressman's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.